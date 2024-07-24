OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rihanna
OK LogoNEWS

Rihanna Lifts Up Skirt and Shows Off Her Behind to Reveal New 'Summer Goal' of Having Her Underwear and Shoes Always Match: Watch

Photo of Rihanna
Source: mega

Rihanna didn't hesitate to show off her undergarments to fans in a new Instagram video.

By:

Jul. 24 2024, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rihanna is having a summer of fun!

In a Tuesday, July 23, Instagram video, the singer flashed her rear end to promote her clothing line.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna lifts skirt shows behind summer goal underwear shoes match watch
Source: @badgalriri/instagram

Rihanna declared that matching her underwear and shoes was her new 'summer goal.'

"Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿‍♀️," she quipped in the caption of the post, which showed the makeup mogul, 36, wearing a black bra underneath a light blue button-down shirt, a beige and brown plaid miniskirt, white ankle socks and black sneakers.

The mom-of-two accessorized with a pair of glasses, jewelry and a tiny Louis Vuitton top-handle purse.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, someone filmed the superstar as she strutted across the street, and at one point, she told her friend about her shoes matching her undergarments.

"Let's see," the pal replied, prompting Rihanna to jump in the air while lifting her skirt for a just a second to show off her black underwear.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna lifts skirt shows behind summer goal underwear shoes match watch
Source: @badgalriri/instagram

In the Instagram video, the singer wore a few pieces of apparel from her own Savage x Fenty line.

Article continues below advertisement

"That's a cute bra too, by the way," the other woman noted, to which the "Umbrella" crooner name-dropped her fashion line: "Savage [Fenty]. Ever heard of it?"

The star then skipped along the sidewalk and eventually made her way into a black SUV.

Article continues below advertisement

ever miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Rihanna
Article continues below advertisement

The fashionista's fans raved over the cheeky content, with one person calling her "such a cool girl 😭."

"That's my girl!! 😂😂 love her!" declared another supporter, while a third commented, "My forever Badgal Riri 🔥🥰."

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna lifts skirt shows behind summer goal underwear shoes match watch
Source: @badgalriri/instagram

Rihanna didn't hesitate to give fans a peek at her undergarments.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is the celebrity confident in herself, but she's helped instill self-love in other women as well.

In fact, actress Natalie Portman shared on the July 15 episode of the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Rihanna gave her a mood boost after she split from allegedly unfaithful husband Benjamin Millepied.

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna lifts skirt shows behind summer goal underwear shoes match watch
Source: mega

The singer shares two young sons with A$AP Rocky.

Article continues below advertisement

"It was an amazing experience for me," the Black Swan lead, 43, explained of talking to Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January. "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b----."

The late-night show then played a clip of their chat, in which the vocalist told Portman, "I am a f------ fan! You’re one of the hottest b------ in Hollywood forever!

"Are you kidding me?… Excuse me, I’m gonna faint!" she excitedly responded.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f------ love you," the designer emphasized.

After watching back the interaction, the Star Wars alum admitted, "It was a formative moment in my life."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.