Rihanna Lifts Up Skirt and Shows Off Her Behind to Reveal New 'Summer Goal' of Having Her Underwear and Shoes Always Match: Watch
Rihanna is having a summer of fun!
In a Tuesday, July 23, Instagram video, the singer flashed her rear end to promote her clothing line.
"Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties! 🤷🏿♀️," she quipped in the caption of the post, which showed the makeup mogul, 36, wearing a black bra underneath a light blue button-down shirt, a beige and brown plaid miniskirt, white ankle socks and black sneakers.
The mom-of-two accessorized with a pair of glasses, jewelry and a tiny Louis Vuitton top-handle purse.
In the clip, someone filmed the superstar as she strutted across the street, and at one point, she told her friend about her shoes matching her undergarments.
"Let's see," the pal replied, prompting Rihanna to jump in the air while lifting her skirt for a just a second to show off her black underwear.
"That's a cute bra too, by the way," the other woman noted, to which the "Umbrella" crooner name-dropped her fashion line: "Savage [Fenty]. Ever heard of it?"
The star then skipped along the sidewalk and eventually made her way into a black SUV.
The fashionista's fans raved over the cheeky content, with one person calling her "such a cool girl 😭."
"That's my girl!! 😂😂 love her!" declared another supporter, while a third commented, "My forever Badgal Riri 🔥🥰."
Not only is the celebrity confident in herself, but she's helped instill self-love in other women as well.
In fact, actress Natalie Portman shared on the July 15 episode of the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Rihanna gave her a mood boost after she split from allegedly unfaithful husband Benjamin Millepied.
"It was an amazing experience for me," the Black Swan lead, 43, explained of talking to Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January. "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b----."
The late-night show then played a clip of their chat, in which the vocalist told Portman, "I am a f------ fan! You’re one of the hottest b------ in Hollywood forever!
"Are you kidding me?… Excuse me, I’m gonna faint!" she excitedly responded.
"I don’t get excited about anybody, but I f------ love you," the designer emphasized.
After watching back the interaction, the Star Wars alum admitted, "It was a formative moment in my life."