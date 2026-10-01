NEWS Rihanna Stuns in Red-Hot Lingerie Photos After Giving Fans a Rare Glimpse Inside Her Life With Daughter Rocki and 2 Sons Source: MEGA/@BADGALRIRI INSTAGRAM She's giving fans a tease of her new Savage x Fenty collection. Larry Stansbury Oct. 1 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rihanna is heating up social media! The “Diamonds” singer, 38, showed off her figure in a red lace lingerie set while modeling the latest pieces from her Savage X Fenty line.

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Source: @BADGALRIRI/INSTAGRAM Rihanna showed off her body in the newest collection of lingerie.

In the sultry Instagram photos, Rihanna rocked a crimson bra and matching bottoms from the brand's Romantic Corded Lace collection. The mom-of-three completed the look with layered jewelry, a bold red lip and her dark locks styled in voluminous waves. “romantic corded lace @savagexfenty,” Rihanna simply captioned the post. The sizzling photos came around the same time Rihanna gave fans a much more personal glimpse into her life as a mom, sharing adorable new moments with the daughter she shares with A$AP Rocky.

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Rihanna Shared Rare Photos of Daughter Rocki

Source: @BADGAYRIRI/INSTAGRAM Rihanna celebrated daughter Rocki Irish Mayers' first birthday

On Saturday, September 26, Rihanna celebrated daughter Rocki Irish Mayers' first birthday by posting a collection of never-before-seen photos and home videos from her first year. “Who let me have a daughter, bro?” Rihanna joked in the caption. One hilarious video showed Rocki sitting in a high chair while wearing one of her mom's oversized black wigs as their family laughed in the background. Another snap featured the little girl wearing pink hair rollers.

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Parents to 3 Kids

Source: @BADGAYRIRI/INSTAGRAM Rihanna shared rare footage of all three kids during a visit to Barbados.

Rihanna and Rocky, 37, welcomed Rocki on September 13, 2025. The little girl joined the couple's two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers, 4, and Riot Rose Mayers, 3. The longtime couple welcomed RZA in May 2022 before expanding their family with Riot in August 2023. Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her third child ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky served as one of the evening's co-chairs. She later revealed Rocki's arrival on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of herself cradling the newborn.

Source: @BADGAYRIRI/INSTAGRAM The two parents keep their children out of the spotlight.