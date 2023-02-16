Riotron Delves Deep Into The Self In Recent Track 'Justin’s Song (Take A Look)'

Indie-Pop singer-songwriter, Jeff Fettes, mostly recognized by his artist persona Riotron, contemplates the meaning of life and existence in latest single “Justin’s Song (Take A Look).” Renouncing the reality we live in, the rising star propels listeners to look within and ask themselves whether they’re leading the life they want. He brings attention to the “inner self” and pushes people to reconnect with their true beings.

“Justin’s Song (Take A Look)” carries a message of awakening that drives the audience to probe, explore, and think. Riotron’s signature sound along with his introspective lyrics shed light on a universal truth that everybody can relate to, “Take a chance, tell a lie/ Hurt yourself just to feel/ And it’s hard and it hurts/ To pretend like there’s nothing wrong/ Like a haze, in a daze/ Smoke and mirrors, nothing’s real/ There are days I’m afraid you know/ You’re already gone.”