Rise & Record 2024: The Premier Gathering for Entrepreneurs to Amplify Their Voices
Rise & Record, the #1 Video Marketing Event of the Year, is returning to Nashville, Tennessee, for third consecutive year. The event will be held from October 22nd to 24th at the historic Woolworth Theater. More than just a gathering, it is a platform for individuals to rise above their challenges and record their stories, whether for personal healing, business growth, or simply to make an impact on the world. Created by Brandon T. Adams and his wife, Samantha Rossin, the event is built on a shared passion for storytelling and empowering others.
The genesis of this event began when Brandon and Samantha in 2017—on a beach in Puerto Rico—after wrapping up a TV show called Ambitious Adventures, they had no idea their next venture would grow into a movement, inspiring countless people to share their stories and connect deeply with their audience. What began as a casual conversation evolved into an event that now brings top entrepreneurs, business leaders, and creatives for a three-day experience of storytelling and networking.
Rise & Record didn’t start as a business plan or a revenue-generating idea. It began with the duo’s desire to create something meaningful together; something that stemmed from their journey filming ‘Success in Your City,’ a TV show that took them across the US to document diverse stories of success. “We realized that when people opened up about their struggles and triumphs, it inspired others and helped them build authentic connections,” Brandon shares. This led him and Samantha to create the first event in October 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
But this was more than just capturing success. The journey of creating the TV show took a personal toll. They sold everything they owned, moved from city to city, and invested their entire livelihood into the project. “There were moments when we questioned whether it was worth it,” Samantha says. “But the impact we saw, the lives changed, and the stories shared made it all worthwhile.” And now, after last year’s successful event experience in Nashville, Rise & Record is back with a bang this year.
Rise & Record helps attendees tap into their vulnerabilities and communicate in a way that resonates deeply with their audience. In an era saturated with content, building trust and forming genuine connections has never been more critical. As AI and automation grow, the human element, authenticity, will become the most powerful differentiator in business. “Everyone has a story,” Brandon emphasizes. “But not everyone realizes the value of sharing it. That’s what Rise & Record is here to do—help people find the courage to open up and share their journeys through the power of video.”
For Brandon, the event is a return to his roots. Growing up in Iowa, he witnessed his father unite people in their cabin, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie. Brandon reflecting these memories: “This event is my way of recreating that magic, but on a much larger scale.” That small-town spirit of connection permeates this company. While it has grown to feature big-name speakers, the event still retains its intimate feel.
Over the years, Rise & Record has produced countless success stories. For example, Mark J. Silverman, a top executive coach, attended the 2022 event as a guest. Moved by the experience, he went on to work closely with Brandon and returned the following year as a keynote speaker, transforming from attendee to leader. Another attendee, Angie Easley, a former widow who had struggled to process her trauma from losing her first husband in a tragic plane crash, found healing through sharing her experience publicly for the first time. Her courage resonated with the audience, inspiring her to launch a podcast that has since reached thousands.
Another powerful example is Jefferson K. Rogers, who attended the first event and collaborated with Brandon and Shawn Vela, the 22-time Emmy-winning producer behind many of the event’s documentaries. This partnership led to the creation of ‘The Unbreakables’, a documentary now nominated for an Emmy.
In addition to those mentioned above, this year’s lineup includes Emmy-winning producer & media expert Greg Rollett, as well as Fortune 100 investor & Shark Tank veteran Kevin Harrington. The event will feature musical performances, rooftop parties, and live filming sessions, creating an experience that blends learning with entertainment. Yet, despite the prestige, the heart of the event remains its mission to give back. Rise & Record this year will raise funds for the Harrington Foundation, supporting causes close to the founders’ hearts.
Whether an entrepreneur, CEO, or creative looking to build a personal brand, the event provides unmatched opportunities to learn from top leaders, expand their network, and share individual stories on a global stage. As Brandon aptly concludes, “It’s about showing up as your true self, connecting on a deeper level, and making your mark in a noisy world.”