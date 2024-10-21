Rise & Record 2024: The Premier Gathering for Entrepreneurs to Amplify Their Voices

Rise & Record didn’t start as a business plan or a revenue-generating idea. It began with the duo’s desire to create something meaningful together; something that stemmed from their journey filming ‘Success in Your City,’ a TV show that took them across the US to document diverse stories of success. “We realized that when people opened up about their struggles and triumphs, it inspired others and helped them build authentic connections,” Brandon shares. This led him and Samantha to create the first event in October 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

But this was more than just capturing success. The journey of creating the TV show took a personal toll. They sold everything they owned, moved from city to city, and invested their entire livelihood into the project. “There were moments when we questioned whether it was worth it,” Samantha says. “But the impact we saw, the lives changed, and the stories shared made it all worthwhile.” And now, after last year’s successful event experience in Nashville, Rise & Record is back with a bang this year.