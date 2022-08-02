How Rita Lowery Became One Of The Most Sought After Hair Extensionists In The U.S.

In her early 20s, Rita Lowery was working at Giuseppe Franco in Beverly Hills. However, her passion for perfect hair extensions started long before. During her time there, she gained significant industry experience and started building her own client list on the side.

She began working out the best natural sources for hair extensions, learning what people liked and disliked — and became a master at her craft of creating, styling and applying hair extensions. It wasn’t long before she gained enough notoriety and an ample client list that she was able to go out on her own to launch RITAHAIR.

Today people searching for the highest quality and best blends go to Rita for their extension needs. Her talent has afforded her the chance to work with top models, celebrities, and high-profile clients. Famous stylists use her hair for everyone in the industry. But her success did not come without sacrifice.