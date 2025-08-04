or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rita Ora
OK LogoNEWS

Rita Ora Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Nude Bikini on Luxe French Vacation: Photos

Photo of Rita Ora
Source: MEGA; @ritaora/Instagram

Singer Rita Ora served confidence in a sizzling new photo drop and showed off her sculpted physique while on a French overseas vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora is serving confidence.

The “For You” singer, 34, looked fitter than ever in a sizzling new photo dump posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 1.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora Flaunted Her Sculpted Abs

Photo of Rita Ora showed off photos from a French vacation.
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora showed off photos from a French vacation.

“Summer and tings 🇫🇷 💫🧚,” she captioned the series of snaps. The series of photos featured Ora flaunting her washboard abs in a bright yellow workout set, seemingly on a hike as she posed in front of a massive boulder. She completed the sporty look with a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, and pink sneakers.

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora Showed Off Steamy Summer Photos

Photo of Rita Ora posed in a steamy nude two-piece set.
Source: MEGA

Rita Ora posed in a steamy nude two-piece set.

In another steamy snap, the “Body on Me” singer posed for a mirror selfie while taking some time to unwind. She wore a nude two-piece lingerie set, accessorized with gold jewelry that added just the right touch of glam."

The series of photos concluded with a snap of Ora and actor Glen Powell as they attended England’s Glastonbury festival in July.

MORE ON:
Rita Ora

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora Formerly Said Her Body Wasn't 'Hot'

Photo of Rita Ora opened up about her history with body image.
Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora opened up about her history with body image.

Although Ora’s post exuded self-assurance, the U.K. native recently opened up publicly about her relationship with body image and feeling that her body wasn’t attractive.

“I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot,” she explained during an appearance on the “Happy Place” podcast in June. “And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't.”

Rita Ora Considers Beyoncé Her 'Fairy Godmother'

Photo of Rita Ora said she considered Beyonce her 'fairy godmother.'
Source: MEGA

Rita Ora said she considered Beyonce her 'fairy godmother.'

That same month, Ora also recently revealed that she has a confidante in Beyoncé. In 2016, Ora faced major online scrutiny when fans suspected the singer to be the “Becky with the good hair” Beyoncé, 43, sang about in her Lemonade track “Sorry,” believed to be about Jay-Z’s unfaithfulness. The “Dance for You” singer wasn’t here for the speculation and was Ora's “fairy godmother” throughout the drama.

"She was my protector. That's what's insane because there was nothing but love,” she explained during the June 28 episode of the “Begin Again” podcast. “And, you know, again, being signed to Jay-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration. She came to my first show in New York at The Box and I sang ‘Say My Name’ in front of Beyoncé.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.