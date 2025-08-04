Rita Ora Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Nude Bikini on Luxe French Vacation: Photos
Rita Ora is serving confidence.
The “For You” singer, 34, looked fitter than ever in a sizzling new photo dump posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 1.
Rita Ora Flaunted Her Sculpted Abs
“Summer and tings 🇫🇷 💫🧚,” she captioned the series of snaps. The series of photos featured Ora flaunting her washboard abs in a bright yellow workout set, seemingly on a hike as she posed in front of a massive boulder. She completed the sporty look with a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, and pink sneakers.
Rita Ora Showed Off Steamy Summer Photos
In another steamy snap, the “Body on Me” singer posed for a mirror selfie while taking some time to unwind. She wore a nude two-piece lingerie set, accessorized with gold jewelry that added just the right touch of glam."
The series of photos concluded with a snap of Ora and actor Glen Powell as they attended England’s Glastonbury festival in July.
Rita Ora Formerly Said Her Body Wasn't 'Hot'
Although Ora’s post exuded self-assurance, the U.K. native recently opened up publicly about her relationship with body image and feeling that her body wasn’t attractive.
“I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot,” she explained during an appearance on the “Happy Place” podcast in June. “And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't.”
Rita Ora Considers Beyoncé Her 'Fairy Godmother'
That same month, Ora also recently revealed that she has a confidante in Beyoncé. In 2016, Ora faced major online scrutiny when fans suspected the singer to be the “Becky with the good hair” Beyoncé, 43, sang about in her Lemonade track “Sorry,” believed to be about Jay-Z’s unfaithfulness. The “Dance for You” singer wasn’t here for the speculation and was Ora's “fairy godmother” throughout the drama.
"She was my protector. That's what's insane because there was nothing but love,” she explained during the June 28 episode of the “Begin Again” podcast. “And, you know, again, being signed to Jay-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration. She came to my first show in New York at The Box and I sang ‘Say My Name’ in front of Beyoncé.”