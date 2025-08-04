NEWS Rita Ora Flaunts Sculpted Abs in Nude Bikini on Luxe French Vacation: Photos Source: MEGA; @ritaora/Instagram Singer Rita Ora served confidence in a sizzling new photo drop and showed off her sculpted physique while on a French overseas vacation. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Rita Ora is serving confidence. The “For You” singer, 34, looked fitter than ever in a sizzling new photo dump posted via Instagram on Thursday, August 1.

Rita Ora Flaunted Her Sculpted Abs

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora showed off photos from a French vacation.

“Summer and tings 🇫🇷 💫🧚,” she captioned the series of snaps. The series of photos featured Ora flaunting her washboard abs in a bright yellow workout set, seemingly on a hike as she posed in front of a massive boulder. She completed the sporty look with a red baseball cap, black sunglasses, and pink sneakers.

Rita Ora Showed Off Steamy Summer Photos

Source: MEGA Rita Ora posed in a steamy nude two-piece set.

In another steamy snap, the “Body on Me” singer posed for a mirror selfie while taking some time to unwind. She wore a nude two-piece lingerie set, accessorized with gold jewelry that added just the right touch of glam." The series of photos concluded with a snap of Ora and actor Glen Powell as they attended England’s Glastonbury festival in July.

Rita Ora Formerly Said Her Body Wasn't 'Hot'

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora opened up about her history with body image.

Although Ora’s post exuded self-assurance, the U.K. native recently opened up publicly about her relationship with body image and feeling that her body wasn’t attractive. “I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot,” she explained during an appearance on the “Happy Place” podcast in June. “And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't.”

Rita Ora Considers Beyoncé Her 'Fairy Godmother'

Source: MEGA Rita Ora said she considered Beyonce her 'fairy godmother.'