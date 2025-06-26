or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Rita Ora
OK LogoPHOTOS

Rita Ora Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Hot Bikini Shoot: Photos

Photo of Rita Ora
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora sizzled in a scandalous streak of swimsuits.

By:

June 26 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rita Ora is turning up the "Heat."

The British singer, 34, scorched in sultry swimsuits from her new Primark collection, with the accompanying photoshoot debuting on Wednesday, June 25.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora bikini collection
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora has a new fashion line with Primark.

Article continues below advertisement

Ora stunned in a tiny pink, cleavage-baring top and thong, paired with a fringe coverup featuring a crochet hood. She later changed into a similar design in white with beaded straps and a long skirt.

In one snapshot, she flashed her tattoos in a burgundy bathing suit. The star has several ink designs on her arms, including one of a girl with an exposed heart.

The musician also donned a doily-like top and black fringe belt while playing in the sand. Throughout the shoot, Ora modeled on the beach, whether on nearby rocks or in the water.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora bikini collection
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora showed off her six-pack abs.

Article continues below advertisement

"Come away with me during this HEATwave 🥵," the "Heat" singer captioned an Instagram carousel with images from the shoot.

Fans gushed over her fit physique in the comments section.

"I can’t believe how cut you are😍," one user wrote, while another expressed, "Mother is arriving 🫠."

Ora's Primark collection includes over 90 items, from beachwear and accessories to jeans and blouses.

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora bikini collection
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora flaunted her cleavage.

MORE ON:
Rita Ora

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star has released collections with Primark several times before, including a preppy-inspired line in September 2024.

"So proud and excited that my latest collection with Primark is available now! 🤗 Each of these collections excites me more than the last," she wrote in a September 10, 2024, Instagram post. "I’ve spent the last year really curating a range of timeless trending and hero pieces to suit every season. This one is giving preppy, it’s giving Clueless, it’s giving electric Grandpa ✨ Get shoppinggg and make sure you tag me in your posts."

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora bikini collection
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora bared her body in a sultry bathing suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Ora collaborated closely with the clothing brand throughout the production process to develop an aesthetic that resonated with herself and fans.

"The wonderfully talented team I’ve worked alongside, deciding colours, patterns, fabrics, pallets and styles for each and every collection has been truly inspiring," she emphasized last September. "I’ve been so touched and energised by the feedback from shoppers who have loved the collections, and have felt that they’ve been made with everyone in mind."

The fashionista added, "I have always loved the creativity of experimenting with fashion, but my collaboration with Primark has taken this passion to the next level."

Article continues below advertisement
rita ora bikini pics
Source: Jesse Lizotte for Primark/Mega

Rita Ora sizzled in a scandalous two-piece.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Rita Ora/YouTube

Rita Ora released a new song called 'Heat' this month.

The award-winning artist dropped the music video for her latest song "Heat" on June 6. The visualizer features a bikini-clad Ora sipping on a beverage by the beach while people-watching different characters on the sand.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.