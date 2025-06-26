Rita Ora Flaunts Her Ripped Abs in Hot Bikini Shoot: Photos
Rita Ora is turning up the "Heat."
The British singer, 34, scorched in sultry swimsuits from her new Primark collection, with the accompanying photoshoot debuting on Wednesday, June 25.
Ora stunned in a tiny pink, cleavage-baring top and thong, paired with a fringe coverup featuring a crochet hood. She later changed into a similar design in white with beaded straps and a long skirt.
In one snapshot, she flashed her tattoos in a burgundy bathing suit. The star has several ink designs on her arms, including one of a girl with an exposed heart.
The musician also donned a doily-like top and black fringe belt while playing in the sand. Throughout the shoot, Ora modeled on the beach, whether on nearby rocks or in the water.
"Come away with me during this HEATwave 🥵," the "Heat" singer captioned an Instagram carousel with images from the shoot.
Fans gushed over her fit physique in the comments section.
"I can’t believe how cut you are😍," one user wrote, while another expressed, "Mother is arriving 🫠."
Ora's Primark collection includes over 90 items, from beachwear and accessories to jeans and blouses.
The pop star has released collections with Primark several times before, including a preppy-inspired line in September 2024.
"So proud and excited that my latest collection with Primark is available now! 🤗 Each of these collections excites me more than the last," she wrote in a September 10, 2024, Instagram post. "I’ve spent the last year really curating a range of timeless trending and hero pieces to suit every season. This one is giving preppy, it’s giving Clueless, it’s giving electric Grandpa ✨ Get shoppinggg and make sure you tag me in your posts."
Ora collaborated closely with the clothing brand throughout the production process to develop an aesthetic that resonated with herself and fans.
"The wonderfully talented team I’ve worked alongside, deciding colours, patterns, fabrics, pallets and styles for each and every collection has been truly inspiring," she emphasized last September. "I’ve been so touched and energised by the feedback from shoppers who have loved the collections, and have felt that they’ve been made with everyone in mind."
The fashionista added, "I have always loved the creativity of experimenting with fashion, but my collaboration with Primark has taken this passion to the next level."
The award-winning artist dropped the music video for her latest song "Heat" on June 6. The visualizer features a bikini-clad Ora sipping on a beverage by the beach while people-watching different characters on the sand.