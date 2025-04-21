or
Rita Ora's Hottest Thirst Traps: See the Sizzling Photos

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Despite her packed schedule, Rita Ora frequently shows off her jaw-dropping figure in bikini-clad photos.

April 21 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Rita Ora Has an Active Lifestyle

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora maintains her fit physique by hitting the gym.

Flaunting her curly blonde hair, Rita Ora snapped a selfie in a long-sleeved top and matching shorts ahead of the holiday celebration in December 2024.

"What's your 2025 plan?" she asked in the caption. "Mines @typebea and music and being apart of the coolest films and spending time with family and friends and making the most of every moment. You?"

Looking Fit at 34

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

She struck a sultry pose in a photo taken during a sunny beach getaway.

The "For You" singer showcased her incredible abs and muscles in a skimpy green bikini as she enjoyed a sun-soaked beach vacation in August 2024. She completed her look with matching green earrings.

She told her followers, "How can I put the last month in one post? Also when could you have more than 10 photos in one post? This is very good news for me 🤣."

She Enjoyed an Italian Getaway

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora captured the snaps while strolling through the streets of Italy.

In a July 2024 photoset, Ora rocked a brown bikini top and printed wrap skirt while enjoying the streets of Italy. She topped up her look with gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Rita Ora Exuded Beauty

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora often shares photos and videos from her luxurious vacations on her social media pages.

The "Let You Love Me" singer stepped out in a sultry black bikini paired with a red and brown baseball cap and yellow slippers, flexing her toned figure.

She Turned Heads With a Stunning Selfie

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

She got cheeky in a hot mirror selfie.

Ora sizzled in a January 2024 mirror selfie, flaunting her figure in a printed triangle top bikini and matching high-leg bottom.

"Paris was the best time with my family for my Mum’s 60th!!! ✨🎉 Same again next year???" she captioned the post.

Preparing for the 'Best Year'

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora put on a sizzling display in the photo.

On the cover of another January 2024 photoset, Ora set pulses racing in a jaw-dropping bikini amped up with white sunglasses and layered necklaces.

She Never Goes Out of Style

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora shared a sizzling summer photoset.

The "I Will Never Let You Down" singer made waves in a black bikini and chainmail-style top as she enjoyed the warm rays during a getaway.

"Pick your favourite Rita…🥹," she captioned the carousel of photos. "Random moments and I miss summer…."

Rita Ora Embraced Beach Vibes

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

She wed Taika Waititi in 2022.

Ora basked in the sun during a boat ride, showing off her figure in a metallic silver bikini and chic sunglasses.

She Hit the Gym in Style

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi do not have any children yet.

"This weekend I work on me. Pt 1. Studio and gym best combo 🥰🎤 🏋🏼‍♀️," she captioned a June 2023 photo, holding a dumbbell while flexing her toned physique.

Flaunting Her Back!

Source: @ritaora/Instagram

Rita Ora started her career in the early 2000s.

Ora showcased her sizzling behind in a cropped top and blue side-tie bikini bottom.

"My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙," she captioned the March 2023 photoset.

