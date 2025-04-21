Rita Ora's Hottest Thirst Traps: See the Sizzling Photos
Rita Ora Has an Active Lifestyle
Flaunting her curly blonde hair, Rita Ora snapped a selfie in a long-sleeved top and matching shorts ahead of the holiday celebration in December 2024.
"What's your 2025 plan?" she asked in the caption. "Mines @typebea and music and being apart of the coolest films and spending time with family and friends and making the most of every moment. You?"
Looking Fit at 34
The "For You" singer showcased her incredible abs and muscles in a skimpy green bikini as she enjoyed a sun-soaked beach vacation in August 2024. She completed her look with matching green earrings.
She told her followers, "How can I put the last month in one post? Also when could you have more than 10 photos in one post? This is very good news for me 🤣."
She Enjoyed an Italian Getaway
In a July 2024 photoset, Ora rocked a brown bikini top and printed wrap skirt while enjoying the streets of Italy. She topped up her look with gold necklaces and hoop earrings.
Rita Ora Exuded Beauty
The "Let You Love Me" singer stepped out in a sultry black bikini paired with a red and brown baseball cap and yellow slippers, flexing her toned figure.
She Turned Heads With a Stunning Selfie
Ora sizzled in a January 2024 mirror selfie, flaunting her figure in a printed triangle top bikini and matching high-leg bottom.
"Paris was the best time with my family for my Mum’s 60th!!! ✨🎉 Same again next year???" she captioned the post.
Preparing for the 'Best Year'
On the cover of another January 2024 photoset, Ora set pulses racing in a jaw-dropping bikini amped up with white sunglasses and layered necklaces.
She Never Goes Out of Style
The "I Will Never Let You Down" singer made waves in a black bikini and chainmail-style top as she enjoyed the warm rays during a getaway.
"Pick your favourite Rita…🥹," she captioned the carousel of photos. "Random moments and I miss summer…."
Rita Ora Embraced Beach Vibes
Ora basked in the sun during a boat ride, showing off her figure in a metallic silver bikini and chic sunglasses.
She Hit the Gym in Style
"This weekend I work on me. Pt 1. Studio and gym best combo 🥰🎤 🏋🏼♀️," she captioned a June 2023 photo, holding a dumbbell while flexing her toned physique.
Flaunting Her Back!
Ora showcased her sizzling behind in a cropped top and blue side-tie bikini bottom.
"My last couple of days part 2 ☀️🌊💙," she captioned the March 2023 photoset.