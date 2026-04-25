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Rivals No More? Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams Reveal Surprisingly 'Close' Relationship Post-Retirement

Photo of Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams.
Source: MEGA

Maria Sharapova confirmed her rivalry with Serena Williams had ended.

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April 25 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams have officially ended their rivalry.

During a recent interview at the Time100 Summit in New York City, Sharapova revealed that they have transformed their competitive history into a friendship. This revelation comes as a surprise to many fans who followed their intense matches over the years.

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From Fierce Rivals to Mutual Respect

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Image of She acknowledged Serena Williams’ dominance in their past matches.
Source: MEGA

She acknowledged Serena Williams’ dominance in their past matches.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Sharapova stated candidly.

“She kicked my a-- many times.” The two athletes faced off numerous times, with Williams winning 19 out of 21 encounters following Sharapova's stunning upset at Wimbledon in 2004.

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Hall of Fame Moment Changed Everything

Image of Their bond deepened after last year's International Tennis Hall of Fame moment.
Source: MEGA

Their bond deepened after last year's International Tennis Hall of Fame moment.

The pivotal moment in their relationship occurred last year when Williams inducted Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

“She was the first person that came to mind,” Sharapova shared, indicating the respect they have for each other despite their competitive past.

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Life After Tennis Brings New Perspective

Image of A phone call strengthened their post-retirement friendship.
Source: MEGA

A phone call strengthened their post-retirement friendship.

Their friendship blossomed during a heartfelt phone call that lasted over an hour, where they discussed their careers and personal lives.

“Since we retired, we got very close,” Sharapova joked, revealing the depth of their connection post-retirement.

At the Hall of Fame ceremony, Williams surprised the audience, including Sharapova’s father.

“Nobody knew,” Sharapova emphasized, highlighting her intention for the moment to be a surprise. Williams approached the event as a prepared and dedicated participant, much to the delight of attendees.

Sharapova expressed gratitude for Williams’ involvement, stating, “I wanted it to be a big surprise for everyone.”

She praised Williams for delivering a heartfelt speech that resonated with those present. “It was really thoughtful that she accepted being there,” Sharapova remarked, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.

What’s Next for Two Tennis Icons

Image of The former rivals embraced a new chapter beyond competition.
Source: MEGA

The former rivals embraced a new chapter beyond competition.

With their rivalry behind them, fans are left wondering: what does the future hold for Sharapova and Williams?

Will they collaborate on new projects or rekindle their competitive spirits in other endeavors? The world eagerly anticipates the next chapter for these tennis legends.

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