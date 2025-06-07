Rob Kardashian's Ex Blac Chyna 'Did a Real Number on Him' After Dramatic Split: 'He Doesn’t Like to Let Any Woman Too Close'
Rob Kardashian has struggled to find love ever since he split from Blac Chyna in February 2017.
“Rob has not had good luck in the love department,” a source dished. “It’s not just Chyna, though she did do a real number on him. The sad truth is he’s got a pattern of getting his heart broken. It’s no wonder he’s been in protection mode for so long. He doesn’t like to let any woman get too close.”
'Not Some Monk'
The insider noted Kardashian is “not some monk” and “plenty of women” are around him, but he’s keeping them “all at arm’s length” for fear of getting hurt.
“It’s really sad because back in the day Rob was such a sweetheart,” the insider elaborated. “He was all about having a girlfriend and was so devoted. But he’s been betrayed so many times, he just can’t seem to begin to trust anyone.”
They noted another contributing factor to the dad-of-one's issues is his “self-image,” which “isn’t good” and gives him “a lot of fears about rejection.”
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Ride or Die' for Rob
“He doesn’t even want to risk it,” they continued. “Ironically, Khloé [Kardashian] is the one that nags him the most about all this, when she’s basically in the same boat,” the source said.
As OK! previously reported, Khloé is planning to try to help Rob get back on track.
“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” a source stated, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”
A Lot of Rob's Family Has Given Up
While the insider explained a lot of the Rob’s family has given up on him, they insisted Khloé is working hard to get him out of the rut he's been in.
“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” they explained. “You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”
When Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2011, Rob became a mostly reclusive person. While he does occasionally post on social media, it’s only to share photos of his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with Blac.
