Rob Kardashian's Ex Blac Chyna 'Did a Real Number on Him' After Dramatic Split: 'He Doesn’t Like to Let Any Woman Too Close'

“He doesn’t even want to risk it,” they continued. “Ironically, Khloé [Kardashian] is the one that nags him the most about all this, when she’s basically in the same boat,” the source said.

As OK! previously reported, Khloé is planning to try to help Rob get back on track.

“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” a source stated, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”