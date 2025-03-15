or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Khloe Kardashain
OK LogoREALITY TV

Khloé Kardashian 'Convinced' She Can 'Help' Get Recluse Brother Rob 'Back to the Outgoing, Confident Guy He Used to Be'

Composite photo of Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is 'convinced' she can 'help' get her recluse brother Rob 'back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be,' according to a source.

By:

March 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is planning to do everything in her power to help her reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian, get back in the swing of things.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is 'completely ride or die with Rob,' an insider dished.

Article continues below advertisement

“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” an insider dished, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”

While the source shared a lot of the Kardashian family has given up on Rob, they detailed Khloé is working hard to get him out of the rut he's been in.

Article continues below advertisement

“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” the source continued sharing regarding Khloé. “You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Rob Kardashian's family have given up on him.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Strong Looks Better Naked author is so committed to her brother she’s even moved him into a part of her house. “It’s great for Dream and for True, who loves having her cousin there, but it’s also a big relief for Khloé to be able to check on Rob all the time, just to make sure he’s not lonely, that he’s getting outside for walks or to the gym,” the insider explained.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2011, Rob became a private person. While he does occasionally post on social media, it’s solely to share pictures of his daughter, Dream.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Rob Kardashian became reclusive once 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' ended in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, according to the source, Khloé’s goal is to “get him back to being comfortable in the public eye again this year.”

“She’s starting with baby steps,” they elaborated, “having him call into the podcast ['Khloé in Wonder Land'] was a great start but she would love to have him come on for a longer interview and ultimately into the studio for a whole sit down.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian wants Rob to take part in her podcast.

In a 2024 interview with Bustle, Khloé spoke about how close she is with her only brother. “I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance," she stated.

In Touch spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.