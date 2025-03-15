Khloé Kardashian 'Convinced' She Can 'Help' Get Recluse Brother Rob 'Back to the Outgoing, Confident Guy He Used to Be'

“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” an insider dished, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”

While the source shared a lot of the Kardashian family has given up on Rob, they detailed Khloé is working hard to get him out of the rut he's been in.