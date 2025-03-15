Khloé Kardashian 'Convinced' She Can 'Help' Get Recluse Brother Rob 'Back to the Outgoing, Confident Guy He Used to Be'
Khloé Kardashian is planning to do everything in her power to help her reclusive brother, Rob Kardashian, get back in the swing of things.
“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” an insider dished, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”
While the source shared a lot of the Kardashian family has given up on Rob, they detailed Khloé is working hard to get him out of the rut he's been in.
“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” the source continued sharing regarding Khloé. “You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”
- Inside Rob Kardashian's Recluse Life As He Continues To Stay Out Of The Spotlight
- 'Desperate' Kris Jenner Is 'Trying to Light a Fire' Under Recluse Son Rob Kardashian to 'Get Him to Start Living Again': 'The Biggest Heartbreak of Her Life'
- Rob Kardashian Will 'Support' Khloé If She Reconciles With Tristan Thompson, Insider Reveals: 'He Just Wants Her To Be Happy'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Strong Looks Better Naked author is so committed to her brother she’s even moved him into a part of her house. “It’s great for Dream and for True, who loves having her cousin there, but it’s also a big relief for Khloé to be able to check on Rob all the time, just to make sure he’s not lonely, that he’s getting outside for walks or to the gym,” the insider explained.
When Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2011, Rob became a private person. While he does occasionally post on social media, it’s solely to share pictures of his daughter, Dream.
Ultimately, according to the source, Khloé’s goal is to “get him back to being comfortable in the public eye again this year.”
“She’s starting with baby steps,” they elaborated, “having him call into the podcast ['Khloé in Wonder Land'] was a great start but she would love to have him come on for a longer interview and ultimately into the studio for a whole sit down.”
In a 2024 interview with Bustle, Khloé spoke about how close she is with her only brother. “I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much. I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance," she stated.
In Touch spoke to the source.