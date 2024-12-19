or
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Instagram Comment to Tell Sister Khloé She Looks 'So Pretty' in New Photos

Composite photo of Rob Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian
Source: mega;@khloekardashian/instagram

Rob Kardashian is Khloé's biggest fan!

Dec. 19 2024, Published 2:17 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is feeling the love!

The reality star received a flood of compliments when she uploaded new photos to promote her first perfume, but none were sweeter than the comment coming from her brother, Rob Kardashian.

rob kardashian rare instagram comment khloe looks pretty new photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Rob Kardashian made a rare Instagram comment to compliment sister Khloé Kardashian.

"You look so pretty!" the dad-of-one, 37, gushed in a rare social media comment.

"Bobby," Khloé, 40, replied with teary-eyed emojis, referring to her nickname for her little sibling.

Mom Kris Jenner, 69, also applauded her daughter, writing, "I’m so proud of you, my Bunny!!!!! And this fragrance smells divine !!!! ❤️❤️."

rob kardashian rare instagram comment khloe looks pretty new photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The dad-of-one told his sister she looked 'so pretty' in her new perfume photos.

Countless fans also raved over the smell of the fragrance — named XO, Khloé — which launched earlier this month.

"I hope you love this fragrance as much as I do — it has been an incredible journey, from the 100 rounds of fragrance mods to get the perfect scent, to all of the design details of the packaging!" she said. "It truly is my perfect scent."

Khloé and Rob have always had a special relationship, and though he's backed away from the spotlight and hasn't appeared on Hulu's The Kardashians, he still attends family events and came out for Khloé's 40th birthday party in June.

"I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much," the mother-of-two recently told Bustle. "I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

rob kardashian rare instagram comment khloe looks pretty new photos
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé said she feels like her brother's 'protector.'

"I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie," she noted of her siblings. "And I just feel like we are both each other’s protectors. I love him so much. It’s just innate."

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder revealed she could see her brother returning to reality TV one day.

rob kardashian rare instagram comment khloe looks pretty new photos
Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram

Khloé considers herself a 'third parent' to Rob's daughter.

"He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally," Khloé noted. "He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that. And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show."

The former Revenge Body host is also very close to Rob's daughter, Dream Kardashian, 8, even calling herself the tot's "third parent." Rob co-parents his daughter with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

