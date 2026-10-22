Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Appearance for Kim Kardashian's Birthday After Years Away From the Spotlight
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
After years of strictly guarding his privacy, Rob Kardashian made a rare and headline-making appearance to celebrate his sister Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday.
The family reunion took place during an intimate, high-end dinner at Baldi, located within the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, where he gathered alongside his sisters Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kris Jenner.
While his sisters embraced full Hollywood glamour, highlighted by Kim’s shimmering olive green gown, Rob maintained his preferred low-key aesthetic, wearing a black zip jacket, denim and a classic baseball cap.
Rob Kardashian Reflected on Exiting Reality Television to Prioritize Personal Peace
His prolonged step back from the public eye began around 2016, driven by a deliberate choice to prioritize his inner peace over media scrutiny.
During a heartfelt conversation on Khloé’s podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," the former reality star candidly explained his decision to walk away from the cameras.
“I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable. Like, I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I wanna go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in? That’s not what I wanna do," he said. "I choose my own happiness and peace [over] just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in personal life.”
Rob Kardashian Joined the Family for a Nostalgic Farewell Dinner
Despite his lengthy hiatus, the lone Kardashian brother has occasionally surfaced in family milestones, including a brief appearance on the family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, where he reconnected with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner for a nostalgic farewell dinner before Kris finalized the sale of her iconic family estate.
While fans continuously express hope for his full-time return, his sisters have made it clear that any involvement will strictly happen whenever, and if, he feels ready.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé Kardashian Addressed Online Rumors and Cleared Up Fan Theories
Addressing lingering internet rumors and public curiosity, Khloé playfully shut down wild conspiracy theories during an episode of their show.
“Rob is doing well, he’s alive. The conspiracies run wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me. He’s in our shadows and we don’t want to have him around us. He’s not a miserable person who lives under a bridge... We’re totally fine," she stated.
Kim Kardashian Expressed Hope for Rob’s Eventual Onscreen Return
Highlighting the family's shared desire to see him onscreen again, Kim also voiced her own feelings during the series about her younger brother's absence.
“I do miss having him on the show, ’cause he’s just so funny. It would be great if he would regularly be back on. That’s the goal," she said.