Rob Kardashian Looks Healthy in Long-Awaited Return to Family's TV Show After Years of Hiding From the Spotlight
Oct. 23 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Rob Kardashian has made his long-awaited return to the small screen!
After years of not filming for his famous family's reality show, the dad-of-one appeared on the Thursday, October 23, Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.
In the scene, Kardashian and his daughter Dream — whom he co-parents with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — were at Kris Jenner's house for dinner, where Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and their kids were also in attendance.
Rob Kardashian's Sisters Gush Over His Return
Khloé acknowledged her brother's long absences, expressing in a confessional, "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive."
"The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around," she said. "He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine."
Kim was also hopeful that Rob will return to the cameras full-time.
"I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny," the SKIMS designer raved. "It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal."
Eldest sibling Kourtney noted she's "very similar" to her brother "in a lot of ways. He’s super sweet, the funniest person I know. I love having him around."
Fans React to Seeing Rob Kardashian on the Show
Fans were just as excited to see Rob back, with one person commenting on an Instagram post, "I love how they love their brother no matter."
"He’s lost weight and looks healthy," another individual pointed out, while a third added, "He looks healthy. I noticed too."
"Missed Rob so much!" a fourth social media user admitted. "He is THE show guys! His humor is diff!"
Why Did Rob Kardashian Stop Filming?
This past summer, Rob revealed why he didn't want to film during his appearance on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.
"I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable," he explained. "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"
The dad-of-one shot down rumors that a sibling feud was to blame, spilling, "There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us. It just has everything to do with myself."
"I love filming if it’s positive and natural and I’m feeling good about myself," he noted. "I like being around my family so that stuff is good to me."
The star took a break from filming in 2016 — after that, he only appeared on his family's show via phone calls.