or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > rob kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Rob Kardashian Looks Healthy in Long-Awaited Return to Family's TV Show After Years of Hiding From the Spotlight

Photo of Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Dream Kardashian
Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram

Fans raved over Rob Kardashian when he appeared on 'The Kardashians' after years of hiding from the spotlight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Kardashian has made his long-awaited return to the small screen!

After years of not filming for his famous family's reality show, the dad-of-one appeared on the Thursday, October 23, Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians.

In the scene, Kardashian and his daughter Dream — whom he co-parents with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — were at Kris Jenner's house for dinner, where Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and their kids were also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Kardashian's Sisters Gush Over His Return

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob Kardashian appeared on the Season 7 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'
Source: hulu

Rob Kardashian appeared on the Season 7 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

Khloé acknowledged her brother's long absences, expressing in a confessional, "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive."

"The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around," she said. "He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob Kardashian's sisters all expressed their hope that he'll start appearing on their Hulu show more often.
Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram

Rob Kardashian's sisters all expressed their hope that he'll start appearing on their Hulu show more often.

Kim was also hopeful that Rob will return to the cameras full-time.

"I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny," the SKIMS designer raved. "It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal."

Eldest sibling Kourtney noted she's "very similar" to her brother "in a lot of ways. He’s super sweet, the funniest person I know. I love having him around."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Seeing Rob Kardashian on the Show

MORE ON:
rob kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Fans were just as excited to see Rob back, with one person commenting on an Instagram post, "I love how they love their brother no matter."

"He’s lost weight and looks healthy," another individual pointed out, while a third added, "He looks healthy. I noticed too."

"Missed Rob so much!" a fourth social media user admitted. "He is THE show guys! His humor is diff!"

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Rob Kardashian Stop Filming?

Photo of The dad-of-one took a step back from the spotlight in 2016.
Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram

Kris Jenner's only son took a step back from the spotlight in 2016.

This past summer, Rob revealed why he didn't want to film during his appearance on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

"I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable," he explained. "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The dad-of-one co-parents daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.
Source: mega

The dad-of-one co-parents daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

The dad-of-one shot down rumors that a sibling feud was to blame, spilling, "There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us. It just has everything to do with myself."

"I love filming if it’s positive and natural and I’m feeling good about myself," he noted. "I like being around my family so that stuff is good to me."

The star took a break from filming in 2016 — after that, he only appeared on his family's show via phone calls.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.