Rob Kardashian Looks Healthy in Long-Awaited Return to Family's TV Show After Years of Hiding From the Spotlight

Rob Kardashian has made his long-awaited return to the small screen! After years of not filming for his famous family's reality show, the dad-of-one appeared on the Thursday, October 23, Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians. In the scene, Kardashian and his daughter Dream — whom he co-parents with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna — were at Kris Jenner's house for dinner, where Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and their kids were also in attendance.

Rob Kardashian's Sisters Gush Over His Return

Source: hulu Rob Kardashian appeared on the Season 7 premiere of 'The Kardashians.'

Khloé acknowledged her brother's long absences, expressing in a confessional, "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show. Trust me, we are too. Rob is doing well. He is alive." "The conspiracies run wild and one of them is that he lives with me and he’s in our shadows and we don’t want him around," she said. "He isn’t some miserable person that lives under a bridge. We are totally fine."

Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram Rob Kardashian's sisters all expressed their hope that he'll start appearing on their Hulu show more often.

Kim was also hopeful that Rob will return to the cameras full-time. "I do miss him being on the show because he is just so funny," the SKIMS designer raved. "It would be great if he would regularly be back on the show. That is the goal." Eldest sibling Kourtney noted she's "very similar" to her brother "in a lot of ways. He’s super sweet, the funniest person I know. I love having him around."

Fans React to Seeing Rob Kardashian on the Show

Fans were just as excited to see Rob back, with one person commenting on an Instagram post, "I love how they love their brother no matter." "He’s lost weight and looks healthy," another individual pointed out, while a third added, "He looks healthy. I noticed too." "Missed Rob so much!" a fourth social media user admitted. "He is THE show guys! His humor is diff!"

Why Did Rob Kardashian Stop Filming?

Source: @robkardashianofficial/instagram Kris Jenner's only son took a step back from the spotlight in 2016.

This past summer, Rob revealed why he didn't want to film during his appearance on the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. "I don’t wanna be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable," he explained. "I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?"

Source: mega The dad-of-one co-parents daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.