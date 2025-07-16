Rob Kardashian Reveals If Family Feud Is Why He Refuses to Be on Camera in Rare Podcast Chat
After years of staying out of the spotlight, Rob Kardashian set the record straight on rumors of a Kardashian-Jenner family feud and why he avoids the cameras.
Khloé Kardashian Asked Rob Kardashian If a Family Feud Was Reason for Distance
“There’s definitely nothing wrong between any of us,” Rob, 41, explained in a phone conversation with his sister Khloé Kardashian on the Wednesday, July 16, episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast. “It has everything to do with myself.”
The Arthur George founder explained that he hadn’t felt comfortable in his own body in “years,” and wasn’t ready to be put in such an exposed position.
Rob Kardashian Reveals Why He Stepped Away From Cameras
“I don’t want to be filming and putting myself in a position to not be comfortable. I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to go be on camera and just be vulnerable, let people in when that’s not what I want to do,” the father-of-one explained. “Filming and doing all that, it’s just not for everybody … And I choose my own happiness and like peace, rather than just filming for somebody who doesn’t do anything for me in my personal life.”
Rob Kardashian Starred on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Rob starred in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s breakout reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021. While he’s popped up briefly on the Kardashians’ Hulu series, Rob has mostly avoided the spotlight following public scrutiny over his weight and a dramatic split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, which included a defamation lawsuit filed against Rob’s family.
Rob continued to keep a low profile on social media, only occasionally popping up in family posts, most recently in snapshots from the Kardashians’ 2025 Easter celebration shared by older sister Kim Kardashian in April.
Rob Kardashian Reveals If He Would Return to Television
The Good American co-founder asked her brother if he would ever consider a return to TV, which he was open to.
“I mean, I love filming. Um, if it’s positive and if it’s like natural and I’m feeling good about myself, then, of course, I’m comfortable,” the reality TV alum replied. “I have nothing against it. The reason I don’t is because I’m a homebody and I just choose my peace and happiness rather just like filming.”