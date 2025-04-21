Recluse Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Sister Kim's Easter Celebration: Photos
Rob Kardashian is back in action!
On Monday, April 21, Kim Kardashian posted some photos from her Easter celebration with her big brood — and her recluse brother even made a rare appearance.
"EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone ♡," the reality starlet, 44 — who shares North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint — captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.
Of course, people were thrilled to see Rob, 38, mingling with his brood.
One person wrote, "BOBBY we miss you!!!! ❤️❤️ you look great … gorgeous family," while another added, "Rob looking good ❤️."
A third person added, "I’m so happy to see Rob❤️❤️ he looks great!!!.. you all do! Beautiful pics !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A fourth person exclaimed, "Omg Rob!!!!🤩❤️."
In Kim's new carousel, she shared new photos with matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, who shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, and Rob, who shares daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna. The kiddos — and Kim and Kris — all wore matching pajamas.
As OK! previously reported, Khloé, 40, is insistent on getting Rob out of his rut.
“Khloé is completely ride or die with Rob,” an insider dished to In Touch, “she always has been, and she’s still convinced she can help get him back to the outgoing, confident guy he used to be. It kills her that his spirit has been so broken down by life and she feels like it’s her duty to do everything in her power to help him fix that.”
“People have accused her of having a savior complex when it comes to Rob, but she doesn’t see it that way at all,” the source continued. “You have to remember these two were so close all their lives, like twins almost, so the bond is very, very strong. She can’t just shrug her shoulders and forget about him while he lives like a hermit.”
When Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2011, Rob became a private person.
Khloé’s goal is to “get him back to being comfortable in the public eye again this year," the source spilled.
“She’s starting with baby steps,” they elaborated, “having him call into the podcast ['Khloé in Wonder Land'] was a great start but she would love to have him come on for a longer interview and ultimately into the studio for a whole sit down.”