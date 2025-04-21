Recluse Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Sister Kim's Easter Celebration: Photos

Rob Kardashian is back in action!

On Monday, April 21, Kim Kardashian posted some photos from her Easter celebration with her big brood — and her recluse brother even made a rare appearance.

"EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real. Happy Easter everyone ♡," the reality starlet, 44 — who shares North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint — captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.