Rob Kardashian's Extreme Glow-Up: A Look Back on the Reality Star's Transformation Over the Years
2010
Rob Kardashian first stole the spotlight when his family's reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiered. While savoring his newfound fame at the time, he and his sister Kim Kardashian attended Ocean Drive Magazine's 17th Anniversary party at the Delano in Miami Beach, Fla., in matching monochrome outfits.
2011
The reality TV star, 37, joined his other sibling Khloé Kardashian during an outing around Miami Beach, Fla. They were spotted getting frozen drinks and trying out the best-seller that had 153-proof grain alcohol.
2012
Rob looked stylish in his all-black outfit when he arrived at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nev., to celebrate his birthday.
2013
The businessman, who is the only son of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner, reunited with his friends, including Kanye West, in London.
He started gaining weight at the time, putting the blame on the milkshakes he usually consumed when he still had a slimmer physique. "I think he’s just going through a phase where he’s not comfortable in his own skin," Kim told Today in 2015. "He is working really hard to get back to where he really wants to be."
Between 2015 and 2016, Rob was reportedly hospitalized twice after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
2017
Rob and his then-muse, Blac Chyna, were spotted at an airport together. Amid his weight struggles, he found the courage to continue losing weight while making his ex-fiancée his inspiration.
2019
Rob surprised everyone when he flaunted a slimmer figure in his Halloween photo with Kris. He donned a pink-and-white wig and matching mustache that were inspired by the hit flick Trolls. Meanwhile, the momager transformed into a member of a mariachi band with her Dia De Los Muertos Halloween costume.
2020
While working hard to lose weight, Rob protected himself with a face mask as he posed for a selfie while inside his car.
2023
To mark Khloé's birthday, he shared a carousel of photos featuring his sister alongside the caption, "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup ! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."