Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered Their Bodies in L.A. Home: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter, Romy, apparently discovered her parents in their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, according to an outlet. As OK! previously reported, the couple was killed by their son Nick, who had addiction issues. The Los Angeles Fire Department turned up to their house around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a man and woman dead. They were later identified as Rob and Michele. According to TMZ, the couple was discovered with "lacerations consistent with a knife."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram The pair shared three kids together.

Rob, who also shared Jake and Romy with his wife, previously spoke about his son's issues. “I was never angry,” he said to People. ” I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.” They later shipped him off to rehab, and he went to 18 recovery facilities before living on the streets. “You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts,” Rob said. “They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Romy recently posted about a vacation with her family.

In 2016, Nick wrote a screenplay called Being Charlie, loosely based on his own journey and was directed by Rob. “I live under quite a shadow,” he told the New York Post. “It’s annoying questioning every friendship you’ve ever been in: ‘Is it me, or who had me?’” Nick would go in and out of programs and lose friends along the way. “Kids I’d sleep next to for six months, to hear they died is shocking,” he said. “People die from this." At the time, he seemed in a better place, stating, “I’m so grateful I’m still alive, and I can say I’m more than a spoiled rich kid.” “I’m lucky to have really caring parents who were able to say they made mistakes, and made it easier for me to say so, too,” added Nick.

Source: mega Romy apparently found her parents in their home, a source claims.