Article continues below advertisement
Hollywood Horror: Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Killed by Drug Addict Son Nick at L.A. Home

photo of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were killed by their son Nick, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, multiple sources told People on Sunday, December 14, shortly after news broke about the couple's shocking death.

As OK! previously reported, two bodies were found in Rob's L.A. home. Around 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid. They soon found Rob and Michele dead.

According to TMZ, the couple was discovered with "lacerations consistent with a knife."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Rob Reiner shared three kids with his wife.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Rob Reiner shared three kids with his wife.

Rob, who also shared Jake and Romy with his wife, previously spoke about being there for his son.

“I was never angry,” he said to People. ” I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do.”

They later shipped him off to rehab. He went to 18 recovery facilities before he became homeless.

“You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts,” Rob said. “They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

imag eof Nick wrote 'Being Charlie' about his experience with rehab and drugs.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Nick wrote 'Being Charlie' about his experience with rehab and drugs.

In 2016, Nick apparently kicked drugs by writing a screenplay.

At the time, he worked on Being Charlie, loosely based on his own journey and was directed by Rob.

“I live under quite a shadow,” he told the New York Post. “It’s annoying questioning every friendship you’ve ever been in: ‘Is it me, or who had me?’”

image of Rob Reiner said he never spoke with Nick about not doing drugs.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Rob Reiner said he never spoke with Nick about not doing drugs.

Rob said he never spoke with him about not doing drugs.

“I’m a child of the ’60s, so I would have felt I was a hypocrite,” the director said. “There wasn’t anyone I knew who didn’t do something … People go through a period and come out the other end.”

When Nick attended a party in L.A. where one kid OD'd, they shipped him off to a rehab center.

“To be honest, we overreacted,” Rob said. “It’s one thing to keep someone safe, but most of these programs are punitive.”

Nick would go in and out of programs and lose friends along the way. “Kids I’d sleep next to for six months, to hear they died is shocking,” he said. “People die from this."

He also became homeless, living on his own in Texas, Maine and New Jersey.

“It was a change of scenery!” he quipped. “I’m so grateful I’m still alive, and I can say I’m more than a spoiled rich kid.”

“I’m lucky to have really caring parents who were able to say they made mistakes, and made it easier for me to say so, too,” added Nick.

