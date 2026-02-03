Dripping and Sizzling! See Rob Rausch's Hottest Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Strong and Fit

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch captures hearts with his charisma on 'The Traitors' Season 4.

Rob Rausch brings the kind of unbearable heat fans don't mind. In an August 2017 photo from a trip to Grand Canyon National Park, The Traitors star mesmerized fans with his well-sculpted physique as he candidly stood in front of the camera. "'It's not smart to hike the entire Grand Canyon in one day.' 'You need more than two water bottles to make it through the Canyon.' Don't listen to the haters (park rangers) you can achieve your dreams," he reminded his followers.

Reptile-Loving Hunk

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram He previously appeared on 'Love Island USA.'

Rausch's hotness literally beat the heat during a trip to Malta, posing shirtless while carefully holding the snake. "Olright Ear's wot we're gonna doh! Malta photo Dump (Days)," he captioned the post.

Night Hunter

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Raush is a snake wrangler and wildlife enthusiast.

"Bali photo dump," the Love Island USA alum wrote in April 2024. In one snap, Rausch looked as though he had stepped out of Greek mythology while he held a phyton's body high. The camera's flash cut through the darkness, emphasizing his abs even in the low light. "I've been underestimated my entire life. I'm just a guy from Alabama. I catch snakes, post videos on the internet. I'm kinda quiet, but I think that's one of my biggest strengths," he said before his appearance on Peacock's game show. "When people underestimate you that's when you catch them by surprise."

Is That Adonis?

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch shares his experiences with reptiles, especially snakes, on social media.

With an Asian vine snake around his neck, the TV personality stood bare-chested in a jungle in Bali, Indonesia. Ditching the shirt for the shot also gave his followers a clear view of his snake tattoos.

Poisonously Charming

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram He is 27 years old.

During a trip Down Under, Rausch flaunted not only the scrub python and carpet python he saw, but also his well-defined physique that left fans in awe.

Exotic Allure

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch is from Florence, Ala.

While holding a reptile in Australia, Rausch held fans spellbound with his sculpted body, wearing nothing but teal-colored athletic shorts. "I'm thankful for all these lizards I've caught in Australia so far. Happy thanksgiving y'all," he greeted his followers in November 2024.

Hola, Costa Rica!

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch has amassed 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Rausch sent fans into a frenzy as he delivered another hot snap from his Costa Rica vacation. "Pura vida," he captioned the post.

Hottest Ever

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rob Rausch made a cameo in the 2025 film 'Maintenance Required.'