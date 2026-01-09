or
Secrets and Betrayals Unveiled: Meet the Devious Traitors of Season 4!

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

The highly anticipated Season 4 of 'The Traitors' officially kicked off on January 8.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

The wait is over! Season 4 of The Traitors has kicked off, and a new band of cunning celebrities is ready to stir the pot in the castle.

Premiering on January 8, the Emmy-winning reality series from Peacock has brought together a fresh cast of reality TV stars and familiar faces, all set in the enchanting backdrop of an ancient Scottish castle. In this game of deception, players must either survive as Faithfuls or work covertly as Traitors to outsmart each other and secure a cash prize of up to $250,000.

In the first episode, host Alan Cumming revealed the players' fates: some would be Faithfuls trying to evade elimination, while others became Traitors intent on concealing their identities and plotting the downfall of their fellow competitors. If the Faithfuls manage to outlast the Traitors, they split the pot. If a Traitor survives until the end, they claim the prize for themselves.

This season introduced an electrifying twist: a secret Traitor whose identity remained hidden from both players and viewers until later episodes. This clever character operated solo at first, handpicking targets for elimination before ultimately teaming up with the other Traitors.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 4!

So, who are the cunning Traitors this season? Prepare for some shocking revelations!

The Season 4 Traitors

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

In a surprising move, Cumming selected three players as Traitors during the initial round table: The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna and Love Island USA contestant Rob Rausch.

For the first time in the show's history, two Housewives wielded the deceptive power of the Traitor role.

What the Traitors Are Saying

the traitors cast meet the devious traitors season
Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK
The Traitors

Bassett, Rinna and Rausch expressed their excitement about the opportunity. Before Cumming made his selections, they each had a moment to plead their case.

"I'm sweet, and I am fun, but I can also be a killer with a smile and the dimples," Bassett declared.

Rinna, with her characteristic confidence, stated, "I'm Lisa f------ Rinna," positioning herself as a formidable contender.

After being given the Traitor title, Rausch shared, "I'm happy as can be," confident in his game tactics. "I'm hard to read. I've been told that by every girl I've ever dated, and I'm extremely competitive. I like to win."

Feeling victorious, Bassett said it was like winning "Miss United States," while Rinna explained that it felt "just right" and lamented she couldn't share the news with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

"I'm happy I get to lie, deceive and kill people," Rinna added, downplaying her nerves and leaning on her acting skills.

Meet the Secret Traitor

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

After the first episode excitement, viewers were left wondering about the secret Traitor's identity, which remained under wraps until episode 3.

In a dramatic twist, Cumming announced that the Traitors could meet their mysterious counterpart as long as they completed a difficult challenge. They had to craft a murder list and retrieve cards hidden in the kitchen, promising a confrontation if successful.

However, the identity of the secret Traitor was revealed when NFL mom Donna Kelce, who had been unmasked at the round table, stunned the group.

"I know I'm the sacrificial lamb, and I had a blast meeting every single one of you," she remarked before exiting the castle.

Choosing the Traitors

Source: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK

In each season's opening episode, viewers witness the dynamic moments where Cumming interviews players to see who wants to take on the role of Traitor. Not everyone gets their wish, as candidates undergo rigorous scrutiny. Executive producer Mike Cotton revealed that candidates must undergo a personality test to identify those apt for deception.

Cotton explained, "We see attributes that might make someone a good liar or particularly deceptive."

The final selections are based on the contestants' interactions and their interviews.

Cumming echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance of conflict and camaraderie within the cast. The process of selecting Traitors, as he described it, can be "incredibly stressful," as a wrong move could unravel the entire season.

Get ready for a thrilling season filled with twists and strategic plays as the Traitors navigate uncertainty in a game where trust is as elusive as the prize at stake!

