Rob Reiner and Wife Michele Were in Bed When Son Nick Allegedly Slit Their Throats as Murder Timeline Emerges: Source

Split photo of Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner and Nick Reiner.
Source: MEGA; @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner were brutally murdered inside of their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

Profile Image

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, may have been asleep when they were murdered in cold blood.

The famous film director and his spouse were reportedly found dead in bed with their throats slit, a source close to the investigation told Daily Mail after Rob and Michele's son Nick was arrested in connection with his parents' deaths.

The alleged location of the Reiners' deaths is a key detail in the horrific timeline of the couple's murders as police investigate the 32-year-old drug addict as a prime suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

rob reiner wife michele bed son nick slit throats murder timeline

In addition to reportedly being found in bed, police know the Reiners died at some point between leaving Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night, December 13, and around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, December 14 — when their daughter Romy is said to have found her parents’ bodies inside of their Los Angeles home and called 911.

"He could have done it not long after they all went home, meaning he went there and slit their throats in the middle of the night," the insider explained. "They were in bed when that happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Was 'Full of Blood'

According to TMZ, Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at around 4 a.m. on Sunday using his own credit card. While hotel staffers didn't notice any blood on his body when arriving at the hotel, his room was allegedly "full of blood."

Eyewitnesses told the news outlet that Nick seemed "tweaked out" while checking in but didn't notice any visible signs — like blood stains or cuts — showing he had conducted an attack.

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Employees at The Pierside later found the shower in Nick's hotel room "full of blood" and discovered blood stains on the bed. The windows were boarded up with bed sheets.

Nick was ultimately taken into custody by police on Sunday evening and was booked for murder by Monday morning.

Nick Reiner Failed to Appear in Court After Parents' Murders

The troubled addict failed to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday morning, December 16, despite being held without bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in L.A.

His lawyer Alan Jackson said Nick was unable to appear before a judge because he first needs to be "medically cleared." His ability to be present in court will be determined on a "day-to-day" basis, with his first appearance tentatively taking place as early as Wednesday, December 17.

Nick's attorney refused to answer questions about who is paying the accused murderer's legal fees.

