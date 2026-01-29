Rob Schneider and Estranged Wife Patricia's Relationship Timeline: A Closer Look After Divorce Filing

Article continues below advertisement

Mid-2000s: Rob Schneider Began Dating Patricia Schneider (Née Azarcoya Arce)

Source: MEGA Rob and Patricia Schneider were married for 15 years.

The Male Gigolo is now flying solo. Rob Schneider met his now-estranged wife, Patricia Schneider (née Azarcoya Arce), in the mid-2000s on the set of a show in Mexico, where she worked as a producer. The funnyman was previously married to London King from 1988 to 1990, and to Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.

January 27, 2010: Rob and Patricia Schneider Got Married

Source: MEGA Earlier reports said Rob and Patricia Schneider got married in April 2011.

In an April 2011 statement, Rob confirmed he and Patricia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Beverly Hills. "Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life," he said. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon." According to the documents included in their divorce filing, the ex-couple exchanged vows on January 27, 2010.

2012: Rob Schneider Gushed About Patricia Schneider Following Their Wedding

Source: @iamrobschneider/Instagram Rob Schneider was previously married to London King and Helena Schneider.

Following their nuptials, the Big Daddy star gushed about Patricia for keeping him grounded. "I think people expect me to go push things a little farther. But if anything bad happens, it's mostly to my character," he said. "My wife is not going to let me do anything overly offensive, I guarantee you. I have to go home to my wife – she'll let me know. And I think you have to be able to laugh at yourselves. I mean, in Mexico, she says they are laughing at everything. She told me, like 'In Mexico, they've always had a [financial] crisis in Mexico. So what are you guys talking about here?'" Rob and Patricia also collaborated in several projects, including in Real Rob, where she served as a co-writer alongside Jamie Lissow. "We spent a year on the first season. I think it's some of the best stuff I've ever done. It's more of a cable-ish FX, HBO, or Netflix-type show. Now that we're done, we're going to find a nice home for it. I'm going to send it to Dawn French, and if she wants to work with me, I'll be very happy," Rob said in a separate interview.

November 16, 2012: Rob and Patricia Schneider Welcomed Their First Child Together

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram Rob Schneider has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Rob and Patricia welcomed daughter Miranda Scarlett Schneider on November 16, 2012. The Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo star is also a father to Elle King, whom he shares with ex-wife London.

September 14, 2016: Rob and Patricia Schneider's Second Child Was Born

Source: @iamrobschneider/Instagram Rob and Patricia Schneider welcomed two children during their marriage.

Patricia gave birth to a second child, Madeline Robbie Schneider, on September 14, 2016.

December 8, 2025: Patricia Schneider Filed for Divorce From Rob Schneider

Source: @iampatriciamaya/Instagram News about their divorce surfaced in January.