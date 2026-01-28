Rob Schneider's Wife Patricia Files for Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage Following Comedian's String of Scandals
Jan. 28 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia, have called it quits after 15 years of marriage.
According to a report, Patricia filed for divorce on December 8, 2025, with the actor accepting the petition on December 12.
The pair — who share two daughters, Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 10 — were ordered to attend a parenting class as they hash out details of the split.
It's unclear what prompted the breakup, as on January 21, an order was filed to keep the proceedings private.
The Comedian Is Estranged From His Eldest Daughter
This is Rob's third divorce, as he was also married to Helena Schneider from 2002-2005 and London King from 1988-1990. The comedic star and London share daughter Elle King, whom he had a falling out with.
As OK! reported, the singer distanced himself from her father after he repeatedly made homophobic, anti-trans and anti-vaccine comments.
"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," the singer, 36, revealed on a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's podcast. "You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----. He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."
"You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings," Elle explained of trying to get her dad, 62, to see things differently. "All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."
- Sylvester Stallone's Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Calls Divorce 'Sad,' States They Remain 'Committed To Our Daughters'
- Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance After Teetering On The Brink Of Divorce: Photos
- Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Called Off Their Divorce: 'They Worked Out Their Differences'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob Schneider Is an Anti-Vaxxer
Rob has also become notorious for spreading misinformation about vaccines, as he insisted vaccinations causes autism in children.
"It's illegal. You can't make people do procedures that they don't want," he said in 2012. "The parents have to be the ones who make the decisions for what's best for our kids. It can't be the government saying that. It's against the Nuremberg Laws."
The star also discouraged his social media followers from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, he blamed NBA alum Dikembe Mutombo's 2024 death on the vaccine despite the athlete dying from brain cancer.
"Rest in peace. I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence," Rob wrote while reposting one of the basketball player's old posts about getting the vaccine. "But I took a pass on the jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will listen) get it either!"
Other controversies include accusations of whitewashing his movie characters and his support for Donald Trump.