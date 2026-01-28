or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Rob Schneider
OK LogoCOUPLES

Rob Schneider's Wife Patricia Files for Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage Following Comedian's String of Scandals

Photo of Rob and Patricia Schneider
Source: mega

The estranged spouses share two daughters.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia, have called it quits after 15 years of marriage.

According to a report, Patricia filed for divorce on December 8, 2025, with the actor accepting the petition on December 12.

The pair — who share two daughters, Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 10 — were ordered to attend a parenting class as they hash out details of the split.

It's unclear what prompted the breakup, as on January 21, an order was filed to keep the proceedings private.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Is Estranged From His Eldest Daughter

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The actor's eldest daughter, Elle King, no longer talks to him due to his controversial views.
Source: mega

The actor's eldest daughter, Elle King, no longer talks to him due to his controversial views.

This is Rob's third divorce, as he was also married to Helena Schneider from 2002-2005 and London King from 1988-1990. The comedic star and London share daughter Elle King, whom he had a falling out with.

As OK! reported, the singer distanced himself from her father after he repeatedly made homophobic, anti-trans and anti-vaccine comments.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," the singer, 36, revealed on a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's podcast. "You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----. He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob and Patricia Schneider share two daughters.
Source: mega

Rob and Patricia Schneider share two daughters.

"You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings," Elle explained of trying to get her dad, 62, to see things differently. "All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

MORE ON:
Rob Schneider

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider Is an Anti-Vaxxer

Photo of The actor has come under fire for his claims about vaccines.
Source: mega

The actor has come under fire for his claims about vaccines.

Rob has also become notorious for spreading misinformation about vaccines, as he insisted vaccinations causes autism in children.

"It's illegal. You can't make people do procedures that they don't want," he said in 2012. "The parents have to be the ones who make the decisions for what's best for our kids. It can't be the government saying that. It's against the Nuremberg Laws."

Photo of Schneider was met with swift backlash after he claimed Dikembe Mutombo's death was due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Source: mega

Schneider was met with swift backlash after he claimed Dikembe Mutombo's death was due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The star also discouraged his social media followers from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, he blamed NBA alum Dikembe Mutombo's 2024 death on the vaccine despite the athlete dying from brain cancer.

"Rest in peace. I’m sure this is just (another) coincidence," Rob wrote while reposting one of the basketball player's old posts about getting the vaccine. "But I took a pass on the jab and I’m gonna not let anyone I know (and who will listen) get it either!"

Other controversies include accusations of whitewashing his movie characters and his support for Donald Trump.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.