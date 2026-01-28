Rob Schneider's Wife Patricia Files for Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage Following Comedian's String of Scandals

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia, have called it quits after 15 years of marriage. According to a report, Patricia filed for divorce on December 8, 2025, with the actor accepting the petition on December 12. The pair — who share two daughters, Miranda, 13, and Madeline, 10 — were ordered to attend a parenting class as they hash out details of the split. It's unclear what prompted the breakup, as on January 21, an order was filed to keep the proceedings private.

The Comedian Is Estranged From His Eldest Daughter

Source: mega The actor's eldest daughter, Elle King, no longer talks to him due to his controversial views.

This is Rob's third divorce, as he was also married to Helena Schneider from 2002-2005 and London King from 1988-1990. The comedic star and London share daughter Elle King, whom he had a falling out with. As OK! reported, the singer distanced himself from her father after he repeatedly made homophobic, anti-trans and anti-vaccine comments. "I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," the singer, 36, revealed on a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's podcast. "You’re talking out of your a-- and you’re talking s--- about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it’s like get f-----. He’s just talking out of his a-- and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."

Source: mega Rob and Patricia Schneider share two daughters.

"You can want someone to change so much. You can’t control anyone else’s actions, you can’t control people’s feelings," Elle explained of trying to get her dad, 62, to see things differently. "All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

Rob Schneider Is an Anti-Vaxxer

Source: mega The actor has come under fire for his claims about vaccines.

Rob has also become notorious for spreading misinformation about vaccines, as he insisted vaccinations causes autism in children. "It's illegal. You can't make people do procedures that they don't want," he said in 2012. "The parents have to be the ones who make the decisions for what's best for our kids. It can't be the government saying that. It's against the Nuremberg Laws."

Source: mega Schneider was met with swift backlash after he claimed Dikembe Mutombo's death was due to the COVID-19 vaccine.