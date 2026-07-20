Robbie Williams Shuts Down Cocaine Rumors After Fans Lost It Over White Object Falling on Microphone During World Cup Interview
July 20 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Robbie Williams has a message for everyone worried about him — he just really loves mints!
Upon seeing all the rumors about himself online after a clip of him at the 2026 World Cup final went viral, he took it into his own hands to shut them down.
'It's OK Because I Had Several More'
In the clip, which can be seen on X, the singer is talking into a microphone as a white object falls from his mouth onto the microphone, sending fans into a frenzy over what they assumed was cocaine.
The moment occurred during Williams' interview with German broadcaster MagentaTV, shortly after he performed at the tournament's closing ceremony with Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini. As he talked, the small white speck fell from his mouth; he picked it off, then proceeded to touch his hair — leaving the particle stuck to his forehead.
Plenty of social media users insisted the object had come from his nose, not his mouth.
However, Williams made sure not to let the rumors get too out of hand. On Monday, July 20, just one day after the incident, he posted a video on Instagram to address the speculation directly.
In the clip, he took on a serious tone: "Just like to apologize for the object that fell onto the microphone yesterday. I was deeply unprofessional, and people worried about me, but it's okay because I had several more." Before sticking out his tongue as he laughed, displaying mints.
He captioned the post with a joke, "Just woke up and feeling…. Mint."
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A source close to the singer backed up his story, telling The Sun that the object was simply a half-chewed mint.
"Poor Rob woke up to hundreds of messages from pals and fans asking what on earth was going on. He was obviously a bit bemused before realizing people had seen the Nicorette mint plopping from his mouth and thinking it was something dodgy. Which, clearly, it was not," the insider shared.
Getting Sober
Williams is sober and has been for almost two decades. In the Netflix documentary, Take That, released January 27 of this year, he opened up about his severe alcoholism during the height of his career.
Band member Howard Donald recalled seeing the change in Williams when he was "jumping up and down on the stage with his bulbous eyes with all this f------ energy."
"He did look like he was on something," Donald recounted.
According to Williams, he was suffering back then. He shared, "I was so depressed. I was going back to my hotel, downing a bottle of neat vodka. And I would just drink myself into oblivion."