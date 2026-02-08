EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Latest Horrific Side-Effect of Weight Loss Jabs That Could Leave Hollywood's Biggest Stars BLIND Source: MEGA Robbie Williams reportedly said weight loss jabs such as Mounjaro caused his vision to deteriorate. Aaron Tinney Feb. 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Robbie Williams has become the most high-profile warning yet in a growing health debate around celebrity use of weight-loss injections, after revealing fears the drugs could be damaging his eyesight – raising alarms that vanity-driven misuse may put other stars at risk of going blind. OK! can reveal the former "Take That" singer, 51, believes the injectable medication Mounjaro, which he uses for weight loss, has caused his vision to deteriorate to the point where he struggles to see fans during live shows. His account has reignited scrutiny of the booming use of semaglutide-style drugs in Hollywood, amid emerging research linking them to a rare but serious eye condition. Williams said he noticed changes after being an early user of the injections.

"I was quite an early adopter of the jabs but what I'm also noticing is that my eyesight's not very good," he recently confessed. "It's been blurry for a while now, and it's only getting worse. I don't believe it's age – I believe it's the jabs." Describing a recent outing, U.S.-based Williams added: "I went to an American football game the other night and the players were just blobs on a green field in front of me. And I was like, 'What the f--- is happening?'" On tour, he said the problem became impossible to ignore. "Basically, I was looking in the direction of these women looking up at me, having this experience that's quite obviously incredible to them, and little do they know I can't see them," he admitted.

Williams also said his optician changed his eye prescription but he had not initially mentioned Mounjaro to him. "My prescription's changed, and I had to buy a whole new load of glasses," Williams said. He added others have shared similar complaints. "Everybody's experiencing it, because I'll say to people, 'Blurry, right?' And they go, 'Oh s---, that's the thing?'"Despite the fear, Williams acknowledged the benefits of the drugs.

"The lack of mental anguish that I've felt since I've been on Mounjaro is completely and utterly liberating," he said – before adding a stark admission: "But seriously, I'm that sick. I'd probably stay on it until the sight in one eye has completely gone." Medical concern over side effects of such drugs has intensified following a 2024 U.S. study analyzing 17,000 patients over six years, which found those prescribed semaglutide were significantly more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION. The condition, which affects blood flow to the optic nerve and has no treatment, can cause permanent vision loss. Researchers reported a fourfold increased risk among type 2 diabetes patients and a sevenfold increase among those using the drug for obesity, though the numbers affected were small and causation was not proven. Britain-based experts from the Royal College of Ophthalmologists recommend that patients be informed of the small risk of eye disease.

