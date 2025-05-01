Robert De Niro 'Loves and Supports' Daughter Airyn as She Comes Out as Trans: 'I Don't Know What the Big Deal Is'

Airyn spoke with Them Magazine to courageously reveal her new identity, saying, “I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Airyn described herself as a “late bloomer” but thanked trans women for motivating her to come forward with her truth. “Trans women being honest and open, especially [in] public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I’m like, you know what? Maybe it’s not too late for me. Maybe I can start.”