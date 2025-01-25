15 Celebrity Couples With Big Age Gaps: From Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston to Katharine McPhee and David Foster and More

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have a 23-year age gap, but they are still going strong years after their 2012 nuptials. They now share two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the Fifty Shades of Grey director said their age different never got the spotlight in their day-to-day lives.

"I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always...We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: After 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?” she said.