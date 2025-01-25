15 Celebrity Couples With Big Age Gaps: From Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston to Katharine McPhee and David Foster and More
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson
Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have a 23-year age gap, but they are still going strong years after their 2012 nuptials. They now share two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero.
Speaking in an interview with The Guardian, the Fifty Shades of Grey director said their age different never got the spotlight in their day-to-day lives.
"I mean, it’s coming up now because you’re asking. And it comes up on the outside perspective of people who don’t know us, because I guess people will always...We’re a bit of an anomaly, but it’s that thing: After 14 years you just think, surely by now it doesn’t really matter?” she said.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
In a 2022 episode of her "Witches Anonymous" podcast, Hilaria Baldwin confessed she used to criticize couples with big age gaps before she started dating Alec Baldwin.
"Now that I'm in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I'm like, 'Oh my God, why was this trained into my head? Why was I so judgmental about other people who are literally just finding love?'" she continued. "And maybe their love looks different from you, and from your love, or from what I thought love would be, but it doesn't make it not valid."
They have a 26-year age difference.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis
Bruce Willis first met Emma Heming, who is 23 years younger than him, in 2007. Things turned romantic immediately, leading to their wedding in 2009.
They share daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, together.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Even with their 25-year gap, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas remain one of Hollywood's sweetest couples.
"Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient," Zeta-Jones posted on Instagram in November 2023.
Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera
Before Christina Sandera died in July, she dated Clint Eastwood for years since 2014. The couple, who had a 34-year age gap, maintained a very private relationship and kept it low-key at red carpet events.
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
In 2018, Hugh Grant married his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, who is 22 years his junior, during a private ceremony at the Chelsea Register Office in London. They were first linked in 2012, the same year they welcomed their first child, John Mungo.
They are also parents to a daughter, born in 2015, and their third baby, born in 2018.
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
"His knowledge and strength are really inspiring and attractive, and that can come with a man who's had a bit of time," Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gushed about Jason Statham, who is 20 years older than her, in her interview with Glamour. "We have a connection that has nothing to do with age. Work comes and goes, but if you have someone at home who thinks you're the greatest person in the world, that keeps you going."
Statham and Huntington-Whiteley started dating in 2010 after their meeting at a party in London. They got engaged in 2016 and have since welcomed two children together.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, have a 30-year age gap. They exchanged vows in 2014.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
In July 2018, reports confirmed David Foster popped the question to Katharine McPhee, who is 35 years his junior, after two years of dating.
“It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it does to us,” she said of her relationship in her interview with People.
They tied the knot in July 2019.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger is 44 years older than his muse, Melanie Hamrick. They have been dating since 2014, and they welcomed their first child in 2016 when the rocker was 73.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
Speaking with People, Alejandra Silva opened up about dating and marrying Richard Gere, who is 33 years her senior.
“I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star,” said Silva. “But when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Years after his November 2018 split from Grace Hightower, Robert De Niro sparked dating rumors with Tiffany Chen, who is 35 years younger than him. Their relationship eventually bloomed, and they welcomed their first child together in April 2023.
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Rod Stewart met Penny Lancaster, who is 26 years his junior, in 1999. They exchanged vows in 2007 and expanded their family in the years thereafter.
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot
Russell Crowe and Britney Theriot, who have been linked since November 2020, have a 27-year age difference.
They met on the set of Broken City in 2013, according to reports.
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's 31-year age gap doesn't faze the pair.
"If someone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem. I'm doing just fine," Paulson said of their relationship during a 2018 interview with Modern Luxury.