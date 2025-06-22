Robert De Niro 'Madly in Love' With 46-Year-Old Tiffany Chen: 'Their Relationship Works Well'

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen enjoyed romantic date nights in Cannes, and sources say the iconic actor is ready to tie the knot for the third time at the age of 81.

The Casino star was recently spotted on a date with 46-year-old Chen after he accepted an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's festival. She joined him on the red carpet alongside his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Helen Grace De Niro, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower.