Robert De Niro 'Madly in Love' With 46-Year-Old Tiffany Chen: 'Their Relationship Works Well'
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen enjoyed romantic date nights in Cannes, and sources say the iconic actor is ready to tie the knot for the third time at the age of 81.
The Casino star was recently spotted on a date with 46-year-old Chen after he accepted an honorary Palme d'Or at this year's festival. She joined him on the red carpet alongside his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Helen Grace De Niro, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower.
A report, quoting an insider said Tiffany "makes him so happy."
"People might roll their eyes at the age gap, but this relationship works really well for both of them," the insider shared.
Robert's high-profile romances span decades, with marriages to Diahnne Abbott and Grace, as well as relationships with Toukie Smith and Naomi Campbell. However, the source notes that few have been as enjoyable and effortless as his current relationship with Tiffany.
"There's no drama, which is something he's dealt with a lot in past relationships," the insider explained to an outlet. "But with Tiffany, things are smooth sailing."
The pair met on the set of the 2015 movie The Intern, where Tiffany, a martial arts instructor, taught Robert Tai Chi. Since the actor's split from his last girlfriend in 2018, they've shared many joyful moments together, indulging in luxurious vacations and fine dining.
Despite being photographed together frequently, they have surprisingly yet to publicly discuss their relationship. However, the source indicates that Robert's lack of commentary doesn't mean the relationship isn't serious — he simply doesn't care much for media attention anymore.
"They've been together more than four years now, but the shine hasn't worn off at all. Robert still lights up when she walks in the room," the source said. "She's such a wonderful mom, very hands-on and organized. The house runs like clockwork."
In 2023, the screen legend revealed he welcomed his seventh child but didn't specify the mother's identity. However, his About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall later confirmed that the baby, a daughter named Gia, is from his relationship with Tiffany. Now a father to a toddler, the source said Robert appreciated having such a devoted partner who is there for both him and their daughter.
"Robert acknowledges how lucky he is because she handles all the day-to-day stuff with their little girl, and he gets to just enjoy all the fun stuff, like watching cartoons, taking her out for walks, and reading her bedtime stories," the insider explained.
Despite two previous marriages ending in divorce, the Cape Fear actor appeared ready to give love another chance, believing he may have finally found the one.
"It's no secret Tiffany would love to be his wife, and a lot of people are predicting he's going to pop the question soon," the insider revealed. "He's madly in love and wants to give her everything she asks for."