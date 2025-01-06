Robert De Niro Admits He Doesn't Change His Toddler's Diapers After Saying His Girlfriend Does the 'Heavy' Lifting: 'I Used To'
Robert De Niro is keeping it real when it comes to his parenting duties.
In a recent interview, the Intern star opened up about life with his 20-month-old daughter, Gia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. While De Niro previously praised Chen for handling the "heavy lifting" of parenting, there’s one task he’s officially retired from.
When asked if he changes Gia’s diapers, the actor admitted, “No, no, but I used to.”
De Niro, 81, also shared a glimpse of his daily routine with his youngest child.
“I’m an early riser,” he said.
“I spend my mornings watching Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” De Niro added, referencing the popular children’s show.
As OK! previously reported, the Taxi Driver icon previously sparked backlash when he credited Chen for doing most of the work with their baby daughter.
“It’s OK. I mean, I don’t do the heavy lifting. I’m there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work,” he mentioned. “And we have help, which is so important.”
After making the said statement, the internet went wild with the Goodfellas star's revelation, with one X — formerly known as Twitter — user writing, "What a selfish, disgusting old man."
"She's 45, like, is she changing both their diapers?" another quipped.
The actor has six other kids: Drena, 57, and Raphael, 48, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian and Aaron, 29, whom he shares with Toukie Smith; son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.
Despite the criticism, De Niro remains focused on balancing his role as a father with his thriving career.
"I'm trying my best," the Raging Bull alum noted on a September episode of Max's series Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?
"I'm going to put on my gravestone, 'I tried my best,'" he quipped.
When reflecting on whether he ever fell short as a parent, he joked that he might also include the phrase, “Please forgive me for everything that I’ve done.”
When host Chris Wallace asked, “Were you not a good father?”
De Niro was quick to defend himself, stating: “No! I tried my best. That’s all I can say. I was busy, of course, but I always loved my kids.”
The Joker star confessed that being a parent for the seventh time “never gets easier.”
"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is," he discussed, referring to Helen Grace.
The Sunday Times recently interviewed De Niro.