Robert De Niro Admits He Doesn't Change His Toddler's Diapers After Saying His Girlfriend Does the 'Heavy' Lifting: 'I Used To'

In a recent interview, the Intern star opened up about life with his 20-month-old daughter, Gia , whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen . While De Niro previously praised Chen for handling the "heavy lifting" of parenting , there’s one task he’s officially retired from.

When asked if he changes Gia’s diapers, the actor admitted, “No, no, but I used to.”

De Niro, 81, also shared a glimpse of his daily routine with his youngest child.

“I’m an early riser,” he said.

“I spend my mornings watching Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle,” De Niro added, referencing the popular children’s show.