Robert Duvall Joked About Death Just Days Before Passing at Age 95 While Reflecting on 2003 Film 'Secondhand Lions'

Robert Duvall eerily joked about dying just days before his death at age 95 on Sunday, February 15. In his final social media post, the To Kill a Mockingbird actor admitted he could have lost his life while filming the 2003 movie Secondhand Lions. "One day while filming Secondhand Lions, the lion got out. Had he turned in my direction, I wouldn’t be here today!" Duvall confessed in a message shared to Facebook on February 3.

Source: MEGA Robert Duvall's wife, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed his death in a Facebook post shared on Monday, February 16.

"I absolutely enjoyed working on this film with director Tim McCanlies and actors Haley Joel Osment and Michael Caine," he continued. Less than two weeks later, Duvall's wife, Luciana Pedraza, announced his death via her husband's Facebook account on Monday, February 16. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she confirmed. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

