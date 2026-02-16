Robert Duvall Joked About Death Just Days Before Passing at Age 95 While Reflecting on 2003 Film 'Secondhand Lions'
Robert Duvall eerily joked about dying just days before his death at age 95 on Sunday, February 15.
In his final social media post, the To Kill a Mockingbird actor admitted he could have lost his life while filming the 2003 movie Secondhand Lions.
"One day while filming Secondhand Lions, the lion got out. Had he turned in my direction, I wouldn’t be here today!" Duvall confessed in a message shared to Facebook on February 3.
"I absolutely enjoyed working on this film with director Tim McCanlies and actors Haley Joel Osment and Michael Caine," he continued.
Less than two weeks later, Duvall's wife, Luciana Pedraza, announced his death via her husband's Facebook account on Monday, February 16.
"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time," she confirmed. "Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."
Pedraza continued: "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything."
"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," she added. "In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all."
"Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind," Pedraza concluded.