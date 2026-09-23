Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Wife Cheryl Hines an 'Angel' in Tribute for Her 61st Birthday
Sept. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had some sweet words for his wife Cheryl Hines, referring to the actress as an "angel" on her 61st birthday.
In addition to wishing her happy birthday, Kennedy posted a photo of them both on his Instagram account with a few additional slides of the pair together.
His caption read: "Happy Birthday, Love. I'm thankful to God for putting an angel in my life."
A Sweet Birthday Message
Kennedy was brief in his expression of gratitude but clearly showed that he feels fortunate to be with his wife. This is just the latest example of how the couple shares milestones publicly through social media. Hines is best known for her role on HBO's comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm and celebrated her birthday on September 21.
In response to Kennedy's post, many fans and friends commented expressing their good wishes. Fans and friends expressed their own sentiments toward Hines and offered their own birthday greetings, with a wide outpouring of goodwill for the couple.
Over a Decade Together
Kennedy and Hines have been in a relationship for more than a decade. The two were married at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., on August 2, 2014. This brought Hines into one of America's most powerful families.
Both Kennedy and Hines continue to honor their anniversaries and their respective birthdays by posting public tributes. On their most recent wedding anniversary, Kennedy reflected on "twelve years of love, laughter, kindness and wisdom" and called Hines "everything" to him.
Likewise, when honoring their wedding anniversary, Hines reciprocated Kennedy's sentiment with some kind posts of her own.
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A Lengthy Acting Career
Hines has spent over three decades acting and doing comedy in Hollywood. She earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for playing Cheryl David on Curb Your Enthusiasm during its entire run. She's also acted in several films, such as the Bad Moms movies and shows like Suburgatory.
Her marriage also gave her a connection to the Kennedy family. When asked about her late mother-in-law, Ethel Kennedy, Hines spoke fondly about the times they spent at Hyannis Port listening to Ethel tell stories from her life.
After Ethel's passing in 2024 at age 96, Hines paid tribute to her. The actress recently wrote a book called Cheryl Hines: Unscripted that looks back at her life and acting career, with kind words spared for members of both families.
Repairing Their Marriage
Earlier in July, the couple was reportedly seen being flirty with each other after Robert was reportedly involved in a digital affair with New York Magazine alum Olivia Nuzzi.
Since then, the pair have taken pains to apparently repair their marriage as they've been spotted laying the PDA on with each other during public outings and appearances.