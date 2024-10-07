Who Is Olivia Nuzzi? 7 Things to Know About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, New York Magazine confirmed that Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign," which was a violation of its conflicts of interest and disclosures' standards.

"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."

A source told CNN the relationship was "digital."

Meanwhile, Nuzzi released a separate statement in which she further explained her story without mentioning Kennedy Jr.'s name.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York," said Nuzzi.