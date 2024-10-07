Who Is Olivia Nuzzi? 7 Things to Know About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress
Inside Olivia Nuzzi's Personal Life
Born on January 6, 1993, Olivia Nuzzi — the woman who allegedly got involved in a "sexting" affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — grew up in Middletown Township in New Jersey and graduated from Middletown High School South.
According to Two River Times, Nuzzi attended Fordham University but dropped out after receiving a full-time offer from The Daily Beast in May 2014.
Olivia Nuzzi Interned for Anthony Weiner's Mayoral Campaign
In 2013, Nuzzi joined Anthony Weiner's mayoral campaign as an intern and wrote about her experience in a story for the New York Daily News.
"It was a weird first foray into political media and being attacked by a campaign flack. It's not something most journalists experience until they're fairly established. It's unusual that I experienced having pieces written about me before I had any work to speak of. It wasn't like I had any kind of career — I was an intern," part of her post read.
Olivia Nuzzi Was Previously Engaged
Nuzzi was engaged to Politico's chief Washington correspondent Ryan Lizza in 2022. After the news about her alleged relationship with Kennedy Jr. surfaced, Lizza wrote a newsletter in which he confirmed their past romance.
"Because of my connection to this story through my ex-fiancée, my editors and I have agreed that I won't be involved in any coverage of Kennedy in Playbook or elsewhere at POLITICO," Lizza wrote.
She Had an Original Series
- Donald Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's Sexting Scandal: Report
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Mistress Olivia Nuzzi Claims Ex-Fiancé Ryan Lizza 'Threatened' to 'Destroy Her Life' by Leaking 'Personal' Information
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Private Diary Reveals Struggles With 'Powerful Demons' and 'Wild Impulses' Amid Sexting Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In July, Nuzzi launched her series, Working Capital with Olivia Nuzzi, in collaboration with Bloomberg. It followed her journey as she interviewed politicians and business leaders, such as Mark Cuban, New York Mayor Eric Adams and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.
She Works for New York Magazine
Following the rapid rise of her career as a journalist, Nuzzi expanded her network when she was hired as a Washington correspondent for New York Magazine in February 2017. She covered politics and wrote about the 2024 presidential election's candidates.
Nuzzi previously worked for GQ, The Washington Post and Esquire.
Olivia Nuzzi Was Put on Leave by New York Magazine
In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, New York Magazine confirmed that Nuzzi "acknowledged to the magazine's editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign," which was a violation of its conflicts of interest and disclosures' standards.
"Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign," the statement continued. "An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers' trust."
A source told CNN the relationship was "digital."
Meanwhile, Nuzzi released a separate statement in which she further explained her story without mentioning Kennedy Jr.'s name.
"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York," said Nuzzi.
RFK Jr. Allegedly Bragged About Having 'Intimate Images' of Olivia Nuzzi
A source close to Kennedy Jr.'s camp told the New York Post the reporter became "obsessed" with the politician after interviewing him in California, alleging Nuzzi pursued him via text.
"She went after him aggressively," said the insider. "She targeted him pretty hard. Bobby was blocking her continually. It was a little scary. She was obsessed with him. I think she still is."
On the other hand, Nuzzi's representative dismissed the claims she instigated the digital relationship, which they branded "tumultuous."
Additionally, The Daily Beast said Kennedy Jr. told his friends about their "intimate images" despite being married to Cheryl Hines.