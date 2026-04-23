Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Loud 'Distracting' Breathing During Testimony Compared to 'Darth Vader With Sleep Apnea': Watch

RFK Jr., 72, was questioned by Senate lawmakers during a budget request hearing on Wednesday, April 22, in a widely shared social media video , when fans noticed the Secretary of Health and Human Services' strained breathing in the background.

In the clip, Sen. Mike Crapo questioned RFK Jr. about his Make America Healthy Again agenda as his labored breathing could be heard through the microphone, prompting many online to compare him to a Star Wars character.

"He sounds like Darth Vader with sleep apnea," one critic wrote via X, while another added, "Yikes! If that's when he's awake, can you imagine what it sounds like when he's asleep?!"

"Is this not lung cancer or long-term bronchitis or permanent damage to the lungs?" a third asked. "Serious question. He sounds like a terminal patient."

The father-of-six suffers from spasmodic dysphonia, which Dysphonia International describes as a chronic neurological disorder that "causes involuntary spasms in the muscles that open and close a person's vocal cords, resulting in a 'voice that presents with breaks and strained/strangled quality or breathy quality.'"