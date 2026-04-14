RFK Jr. 'Cut Off a Road Killed' Raccoon's Private Parts While His Kids Waited in the Car and Brought It Home to 'Study,' Book Claims

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Shocking details about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s unique life are being uncovered in Isabel Vincent's new book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise. The tome features numerous excerpts from the politician's diaries between 1999 and 2001, exposing his infidelity, quirky habits and darkest days.

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RFK Jr. Inspected a Dead Raccoon's Genitalia

Source: mega RFK Jr. allegedly wrote in his diary about bringing home a dead raccoon's genitals.

In a diary entry from November 2001, Kennedy touched on his interest in wildlife, revealing that despite his wife at the time, the late Mary Kennedy, and their kids being in the car with him, he pulled over on the road to inspect a dead animal. "I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the p---- out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be," he penned, likely referring to the rift he had with brother Douglas Kennedy and cousin Bobby Shriver, per a report. "My kids waited patiently in the car."

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'He's Got a Great Love and Interest in Animals'

Source: mega The politician's kids were in the car when he got out to inspect the dead animal.

The author told a news outlet he took the genitalia home to "study them later." "You have to understand, Bobby wanted to be a veterinarian as a kid. His after-school job was at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.," she explained to People. "So he's got a great love and interest in animals and a freezer full of roadkill, I'm sure, where he studies it."

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RFK Jr. Planned to Eat Bear Meat

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Source: mega The father-of-six once put a dead bear cub in his car with the intention of eating it.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, 72, hasn't been shy about his affinity for dealing with animal carcasses, revealing in 2024 that he once put a dead bear cub in his vehicle. At the time, he was driving upstate when the person in front of him fatally hit the animal. "So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van, because I was gonna skin the bear," RFK Jr. shared while chatting with Roseanne Barr, 73. "It was in very good condition and I was gonna put the meat in my refrigerator."

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Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024 Source: @RobertKennedyJr/x RFK Jr. admitted he wound up putting the dead bear in NYC's Central Park.

However, he wound up running short on time and had to go straight to the airport instead of going home. Since he didn't want to leave the dead animal in his car, he and his friends decided to place it in NYC's Central Park and stage it as a bike accident.

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'We Thought It Would Be Amusing'

Source: mega The politician and his friends thought their plan 'was a good idea.'