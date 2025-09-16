Robert Redford’s Cause of Death: What Did the ‘Butch Cassidy’ Actor Die From?

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford cemented his place in Hollywood history with roles in iconic films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men. Fans were saddened to learn of the Oscar-winning actor’s death in September 2025.

What Was Robert Redford’s Cause of Death?

Source: MEGA Robert Redford died on September 16.

Redford died in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, in the early morning of Tuesday, September 16, per The New York Times. The Hollywood legend was 89. Although no cause of death was reported, Cindi Berger, chairman and CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, told the outlet that the actor died in his sleep. "Robert Redford passed away on Sept. 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved," Berger said in a statement. "He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy." Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, his five children and grandchildren.

Who Was Robert Redford?

Source: MEGA Robert Redford was known for being a heartthrob of the 1970s.

Redford was one of Hollywood’s handsome leading men of the 1970s, known for his roles in classic films including Out of Africa, The Sting and Three Days of Condor. His career began in the early 1960s, appearing on TV series like The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Tate and Route 66. He received many accolades throughout his career, earning a Best Actor Academy Award nomination for 1973's The Sting, the Best Director award for 1980's Ordinary People and an additional Best Director nomination for 1994's Quiz Show.

Robert Redford's Last Role Was in March

Source: MEGA Robert Redford returned to the screen for the final time in March.

"I've spent most of my life just focused on the road ahead, not looking back," Redford said in the acceptance speech for an honorary Oscar in 2002. "But now tonight, I'm seeing in the rearview mirror that there is something I've not thought about much, called history." Redford returned to the screen for his final time in March, with a cameo on the thriller series Dark Winds.

Robert Redford Founded the Sundance Film Festival

Source: MEGA Robert Redford was known for founding the Sundance Film Festival.