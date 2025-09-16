Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Redford Dead at 89
Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.
The Hollywood legend passed away in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, on Tuesday morning, September 16, according to The New York Times.
While no cause of death has been given at this time, Rogers & Cowan PMK chief executive Cindi Berger said in a statement to the newspaper that Redford died in his sleep.
Robert Redford Remembered as One of Hollywood's Greats
Redford was best known for starring in some of Hollywood's beloved classic films — including the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the 1985 hit Out of Africa.
Other starring roles saw Redford in 1973's The Sting, 1975's Three Days of the Condor and 1976's All the President’s Men.
In 1980, Redford won the Academy Award for Best Director for his film Ordinary People, which was also his directorial debut.
In addition to his Oscar-winning career as an actor, Redford was also a passionate climate activist — and founded The Redford Center with his late son James in 2005.
James, a documentary filmmaker and environmentalist, devastatingly died from bile duct cancer at age 58 in October 2020 after experiencing complications from his liver disease.
In addition to James, Robert and his ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen were parents to three other children.
Everything to Know About Robert Redford's Children and Grandkids
Their first born, son Scott Redford, tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in November 1959. He was only 2 and a half months old.
Robert made a rare statement about Scott's death in November 2017 while speaking to Esquire.
"I was only 21; my wife was 20. We were just starting our lives; I was just starting my career in New York," the legendary director said at the time. "Of course it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know. We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."
Robert also shared daughters Shauna, 64, and Amy, 54, with Lola, 86. He was additionally a grandfather to seven grandchildren.
His daughter Shauna and her husband, Eric Schlosser, welcomed their daughter, Mica, 34, in 1991 and had their son, Conor, 33, later the following year.
Meanwhile, Robert's late son, James, and his widow, Kyle, have a son named Dylan, 32, and daughter Lena, 28.
Robert's daughter Amy shares a daughter Eden, born in 2008, and 11-year-old twins with her ex-husband Matt August.