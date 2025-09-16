BREAKING NEWS Oscar-Winning Actor Robert Redford Dead at 89 Source: MEGA Robert Redford reportedly passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, September 16. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 16 2025, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. The Hollywood legend passed away in his home, located in the mountains outside of Provo, Utah, on Tuesday morning, September 16, according to The New York Times. While no cause of death has been given at this time, Rogers & Cowan PMK chief executive Cindi Berger said in a statement to the newspaper that Redford died in his sleep.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford Remembered as One of Hollywood's Greats

Source: MEGA Robert Redford was 89 when he died.

Redford was best known for starring in some of Hollywood's beloved classic films — including the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and the 1985 hit Out of Africa. Other starring roles saw Redford in 1973's The Sting, 1975's Three Days of the Condor and 1976's All the President’s Men. In 1980, Redford won the Academy Award for Best Director for his film Ordinary People, which was also his directorial debut.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert Redford's son James died at age 58 in October 2020.

In addition to his Oscar-winning career as an actor, Redford was also a passionate climate activist — and founded The Redford Center with his late son James in 2005. James, a documentary filmmaker and environmentalist, devastatingly died from bile duct cancer at age 58 in October 2020 after experiencing complications from his liver disease. In addition to James, Robert and his ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen were parents to three other children.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Everything to Know About Robert Redford's Children and Grandkids

Source: MEGA Robert Redford was a father-of-four and had seven grandkids.

Their first born, son Scott Redford, tragically died from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in November 1959. He was only 2 and a half months old. Robert made a rare statement about Scott's death in November 2017 while speaking to Esquire. "I was only 21; my wife was 20. We were just starting our lives; I was just starting my career in New York," the legendary director said at the time. "Of course it was traumatic, and how that plays out over time, I don't know. We had to deal with it. You have to move on. And we had other children who came. But something like that doesn't get completely dismissed. It probably shows up in various small ways you're not even aware of."

Source: MEGA Robert Redford won an Oscar for Best Director in 1980 for his film 'Ordinary People.'