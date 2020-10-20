Robert Redford‘s son James Redford passed away on Friday, October 16, from bile-duct cancer in his liver at just 58 years old. Now, celebs are reaching out the 84-year-old actor on social media to share their condolences.

“Damn. This year has cut deep. Another great, sweet, kindly person leaves us. RIP. Condolences to Robert and the family,” Mark Ruffalo wrote, while Dana Delany added, “I was lucky to be directed by Jamie Redford in a lovely film called Spin. But the greater fortune was to spend time with this beautiful man. Always kind & thoughtful, everything he did was for the greater good & a better world. My heart aches for his family.”

Loni Love wrote, “2020 just keeps being the worst. Condolences to Robert Redford and his family.” Katie Couric added, “Sending you and your family my deepest sympathy and prayers for healing.”

“The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment,” the rep added. The father and son opened The Redford Center together in 2005. The nonprofit helped to produce films and provide grants to filmmakers to direct films about the environment and climate change. On Monday, October 19, Kyle told The Salt Lake Tribune that James’ liver disease returned two years ago and the cancer was discovered last November while he was waiting for a liver transplant. The filmmaker had health problems since childhood. He had a rare autoimmune disease — which affected his liver — called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. TAMRA JUDGE SAYS EX-HUSBAND SIMON‘S CANCER PLAYED INTO HER DECISION TO LEAVE ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY’ In 1993, he received two liver transplants and then founded the James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness. The nonprofit was created to educate people about organ and tissue donation. James was Robert’s third child with ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen; the former flames had four children together. Unfortunately, this is not the first child the couple lost. James’ brother, Scott, died at just two months old in 1957 of sudden infant death syndrome. “It was very traumatic and hard to deal with because it was so unexpected,” Robert said about the newborn’s passing. “As a parent, you tend to blame yourself. That creates a scar that probably never heals.” James is survived by his wife and children, Dylan and Lena. We’re sending love to the Redford family during this difficult time.