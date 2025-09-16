NEWS Robert Redford's Final Role: Actor Made Surprise 'Dark Winds' Cameo to 'Prove' He 'Felt Great' Just Months Before He Died at Age 89 Source: mega;@amcplus/youtube Robert Redford's final role was a cameo on Season 3 of AMC's 'Dark Winds.' Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 16 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford wasn't necessarily planning on his Dark Winds cameo in March to be his final role. According to a RadarOnline.com source, the actor booked the Season 3 premiere gig to "prove that rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated." However, on Tuesday, September 16, it was revealed the movie star had died at age 89.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Redford Felt Good When He Filmed 'Dark Winds'

Source: mega Robert Redford's final role was on a March episode of 'Dark Winds.'

"Bob has laid so low in recent years, there were whispers he was seriously ill or even dying. He wanted to pull the rug out from under them with this surprise appearance and show that he looks and feels great for his age," the source explained of his decision to join the AMC show, which he was also a producer of.

Article continues below advertisement

"Robert wanted the Dark Winds appearance to be a fun surprise for his fans, and although the crew was buzzing about it, he demanded a closed set and that everyone keep their lips sealed!" the insider added. It was Redford's first acting gig since 2019's Avengers: End Game.

Article continues below advertisement

The Episode's Director Raved Over Working With the Movie Star

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @amcplus/youtube The episode's director, Chris Eyre, said the set was 'fun' when Redford filmed his surprise scene.

Earlier this year, the episode's director, Chris Eyre, told a news outlet of filming with Redford and the latter's fellow producer George R. R. Martin, "[There were] not a lot of takes. It was very easy, I think, for Bob and George to do this." Eyre recalled that the Oscar winner "was adamant that — I remember distinctly him saying, ‘Whatever Chris wants.’ As we said, ‘How do you want this, and how should we do this?’ [Redford] just kept saying, ‘Whatever Chris wants.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The Oscar winner requested a closed set when he filmed the cameo.

Eyre said the movie icon wanted a closed set "because I think he wanted to give the deference to the filmmakers … And really just have a focused little communal pocket that the four of us could really work within." The director called the atmosphere behind closed doors "just complete fun and joy and generosity." "I remember [when I did] the Sundance Labs, [Redford] being that generous with filmmakers. I think about the role model he’s provided for me, and so many other filmmakers over the decades, from Paul Thomas Anderson to Alfonzo Cruz," he shared of hid admiration for the All the President's Men star. "What we wouldn’t have if he wasn’t there to guide the voice of independent filmmakers for the past four decades or so."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The cause of Redford's death has yet to be revealed.