BREAKING NEWS R&B Icon Roberta Flack Dead at 88, Singer Passed 'Peacefully Surrounded by Her Family' Source: MEGA Roberta Flack's career skyrocketed in the early '70s.

Roberta Flack has died at age 88. A rep for the "Killing Me Softly With His Song" singer revealed the sad news in a statement released moments after she took her last breath on Monday, February 24.

Source: MEGA Roberta Flack was a five-time Grammy winner.

"We are heartbroken that the glorious Roberta Flack passed away this morning, February 24, 2025," the message obtained by a news publication read. "She died peacefully surrounded by her family. Roberta broke boundaries and records. She was also a proud educator." A cause of death was not listed in the statement or known as of press time.

Source: MEGA The R&B legend passed peacefully on Monday, February 24.

Flack was married once to Steve Novosel. They tied the knot in 1966 but divorced in 1972 due to tensions within their families regarding their interracial relationship. While "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" singer never remarried or welcomed any children of her own, she was a godmother to late musician Bernard Wright — who died at age 58 in May 2022 after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Dallas, Texas.

The talented singer was the first artist to win back-to-back Grammys for Record of the Year in 1973 and 1974 for "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and "Killing Me Softly With His Song," respectively. The next people to do so were U2's Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. in 2001 and 2002.

Source: MEGA Roberta Flack was 'surrounded by her family' when she died, per her rep.

Music was a part of Flack's identity her entire life. Inspired by the gospel work of Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke, the five-time Grammy winner started studying piano at age nine and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., on a full scholarship at the young age of 15. In addition to making songs, Flack was a teacher in North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

After news of the "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" singer's death was made public, fans flocked to social media to express their heartbroken thoughts. "How sad that Roberta Flack has passed away at the age of 88. She gave us so many beautiful songs, I just loved her voice. R.IP and thanks for the music," an admirer wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another supporter added, "Roberta Flack had such heart-achingly beautiful songs. I listened and danced to a LOT of her music in my ballroom days. RIP legend."

Source: MEGA Roberta Flack never had any biological children but was a motherly figure to her late godson, Bernard Wright..

Meanwhile, A-lister Jennifer Hudson penned, "So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!" while Emmy-winning publicist Danny Deranye declared, "Rest in Power Roberta Cleopatra Flack. I cannot tell you how many times this album was played in our house growing up."