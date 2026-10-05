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Robin Williams' Son Says His Death Remains 'Unresolved' as Late Actor Wasn't 'Far Off' From Finding 'Some Relief' Before Suicide

Photo of Zak Williams and Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams died at 63 in 2014.

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Oct. 5 2026, Updated 5:06 p.m. ET

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Robin Williams' son Zak Williams has "unresolved" feelings about his father's death, as the late actor seemed not "far off" from finding "relief" before his suicide.

"The days, weeks, months prior to him dying by suicide, I was really feeling for him because he was having a frustrating time and was seeking support," Zak, 43, said during an appearance on "The Squeeze" podcast. "[He] was just trying to figure out what it was that would be most helpful to kind of help him experience some relief."

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Source: The Squeeze/YouTube

Zak Williams spoke about his father's death during an appearance on 'The Squeeze' podcast.

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Robin Williams Was Not 'Far Off' From Finding 'Relief' Before Suicide

Photo of Robin Williams has been misdiagnosed with Parkinson's Disease before his death.
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams has been misdiagnosed with Parkinson's Disease before his death.

He continued, "That was hard for me because I don’t think he was far off from finding something that would have felt like it was more helpful for him."

The Good Will Hunting star died by suicide at age 63 on August 11, 2014. It was determined years after his passing that he was suffering from an advanced case of Lewy body dementia, a less common form of progressive dementia. Before his death, Robin had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

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Zak Williams Wanted His Father to 'Find Peace'

Photo of Zak Williams admitted that he still had 'unresolved' feelings about his father's death.
Source: MEGA

Zak Williams admitted that he still had 'unresolved' feelings about his father's death.

Zak admitted that he had "high hopes" that his father would "find peace," adding, "For me, there's unresolved considerations relating to that."

"The main thing for me is just I loved him so much," he continued. "You know I couldn’t have told him enough, and for someone who was such a loving human being and just giving his heart to the world, I had hopes that he would have found some peace."

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Zak Williams Was 'Frustrated' With His Father's Misdiagnosis

Photo of Zak Williams said his father was very 'uncomfortable' due to his misdiagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Zak Williams said his father was very 'uncomfortable' due to his misdiagnosis.

Zak has previously spoken at length about the "frustration" he felt about his father's misdiagnosis.

"What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience," he said while speaking on the "The Genius Life" podcast in 2021. "So, I think that was hard for him."

Robin Williams 'Didn't Feel Great'

Photo of Zak Williams suggested that the medication took a toll on his father before his death.
Source: MEGA

Zak Williams suggested that medication took a toll on his father before his death.

Zak explained that his father was very "uncomfortable" in the years before his death, saying, "There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great."

He also suggested that the Aladdin star's misdiagnosis led to medication that did more harm than good.

"Those drugs are no joke," he explained. "They're also really hard on the mind and the body."

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