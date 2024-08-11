Remembering Robin Williams in 10 Slides: A Look Back at His Best Roles and Legacy a Decade After His Death

Robin Williams got his first film role in the 1977 flick Can I Do It… 'Til I Need Glasses — months after he started doing stand-up comedy in the San Francisco Bay Area. He continued to act in the years thereafter, making appearances on The Richard Pryor Show, Sorority '62 and America 2-Night.

He reached a whole new level of fame when he scored the role of Mork on Happy Days, Mork & Mindy and Out of the Blue. The gig led him to score the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in 1979, a recognition presented by Christopher Reeve.

Williams went on to play the titular role in the 1980 film Popeye. His other 1980s works include The World According to Garp, Moscow on the Hudson, the Best of Times, Seize the Day and Club Paradise.