Remembering Robin Williams in 10 Slides: A Look Back at His Best Roles and Legacy a Decade After His Death
Robin Williams' Hollywood Journey Started in 1977
Robin Williams got his first film role in the 1977 flick Can I Do It… 'Til I Need Glasses — months after he started doing stand-up comedy in the San Francisco Bay Area. He continued to act in the years thereafter, making appearances on The Richard Pryor Show, Sorority '62 and America 2-Night.
He reached a whole new level of fame when he scored the role of Mork on Happy Days, Mork & Mindy and Out of the Blue. The gig led him to score the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in 1979, a recognition presented by Christopher Reeve.
Williams went on to play the titular role in the 1980 film Popeye. His other 1980s works include The World According to Garp, Moscow on the Hudson, the Best of Times, Seize the Day and Club Paradise.
Robin Williams Got His First Oscar Nomination for His Role in 'Good Morning, Vietnam'
In 1987, Williams scored an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role in Good Morning, Vietnam. Although he lost to Michael Douglas, he won an Emmy for Best Variety/Music Performance in the same year.
He Became Part of More Hit Movies and Series in the Years After His Debut
Williams became one of Hollywood's finest actors after he starred in more series and movies while working as a producer and executive producer.
Following the success of Good Morning, Vietnam, Williams appeared in hit films like Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, Good Will Hunting and What Dreams May Come.
He expanded his portfolio in the 2000s, joining the cast of Happy Feet movies, Night at the Museum franchise, The Big Wedding, Boulevard, Old Dogs and The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, among others.
In 2013, Williams starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar on The Crazy Ones and played the role of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in The Butler.
Robin Williams Scored Different Accolades for His Roles
Throughout his four decades in showbiz, Williams collected different recognitions from award-giving bodies.
He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Good Will Hunting and won five Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Emmy Awards.
Williams received his star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 1990.
Robin Williams Worked on His Last Film Months Before His Death
In May 2014, Williams and the cast members of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb wrapped up filming. Three months later, he died by suicide.
He posted a photo of himself alongside his stand-in and stunt double on the set of the film.
His Last Social Media Post Featured His Daughter
Robin shared a heartfelt tribute for his daughter, Zelda Rae Williams, on July 31, 2014. It was also his last post before his death.
"Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my baby girl. Happy Birthday @zeldawilliams Love you!" he captioned the post.
Robin Williams Died in 2014
The Oscar-winning comedian looked "okay" on the night before he died as he even picked up magazines for his wife, Susan, at the bookstore. Twelve hours after he was last seen alive, his assistant found him hanging by a nylon belt in a closet door frame.
Robin, who was being treated for severe depression at the time, also had cuts on his wrist.
Authorities responded to the scene, but no efforts were made to revive him as he was clearly dead at the time of their arrival at his home in Tiburon, Calif. The Marin County officials later confirmed Robin's cause of death as asphyxia and hanging.
He Was Passionate About Giving Back
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times after Robin's death, DreamWorks Animation Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg applauded the late actor's efforts in giving back to charities.
“There were so many ways and so many things he did for so many people,” Jeffrey said. “He really had just a giant heart and that’s what makes me so sad.”
In 1986, Robin worked with Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Crystal for TV specials to raise money for Comic Relief. He also supported The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which was founded after Christopher sustained a spinal injury when he was thrown from his horse in 1995.
He also helped the Livestrong Foundation and founded the Windfall Foundation.
A few months before his passing, Robin became part of the 10th annual Thanks and Giving Campaign.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital family,” Robin said in a statement at the time. “This year I appeared with Darcy in one of the St. Jude ‘Thanks and Giving’ television spots. Darcy and children like her from communities across America benefit from the lifesaving research and treatment being done every day at St. Jude. It means a lot to me to be involved.”
Robin Williams Battled Substance Abuse and Health Issues Before His Passing
Robin's substance abuse issues started in the late 1970s, though he quit cold turkey after his friend John Belushi died of an overdose in 1982. His son Zachary was born in 1983.
But in 2006, he checked into a rehab facility after he started drinking again.
"It's [addiction] — not caused by anything, it's just there," Robin said. "It waits. It lays in wait for the time when you think, 'It's fine now, I'm OK.' Then, the next thing you know, it's not OK. Then you realize, 'Where am I? I didn't realize I was in Cleveland.'"
His sobriety journey continued, and he had not relapsed prior to his shocking death.
In October 2014, an autopsy on his brain revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a disease that is often misdiagnosed due to overlapping symptoms. That was the reason Robin was given a Parkinson's disease diagnosis instead a few months before he passed.
“None of the doctors knew that there was this ghost disease underlying all of this,” Susan told CNN. “When that was revealed, that was like essentially finding out the name of my husband’s killer.”
Hollywood Remembers Robin Williams
Hollywood celebrities have continuously paid tribute to Robin every year since he died.
In October 2023, Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds remembered Robin on Instagram.
“I miss Robin Williams. Pretty sure everyone does,” said Ryan. “His kids have turned his legacy into a living, breathing love-letter for good. It was a crazy honour to receive the Robin Williams Legacy Award last week at the annual Bring Change To Mind gala in NYC.”
Meanwhile, Billy Crystal shared a similar sentiment at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors. The duo previously worked together in Hamlet, Father's Day and Deconstructing Harry.
Mrs. Doubtfire actress Lisa Jakub also remembered the time Robin consoled her after she was expelled from school.
“He asked me what was going on. I explained. He wrote a letter to my principal saying that he, you know, wanted them to rethink this decision and that I was just trying to pursue my education and my career at the same time and could they please support me in this," Lisa disclosed, adding Robin's efforts were also unsuccessful.
Still, the principal reportedly framed the letter and put it in the office.