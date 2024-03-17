Rock On! Your Backstage Pass Look Inside The Hard Rock Hotel NYC!

As you make your way up one of the most eye-popping grand entry hotel staircases in manhattan designed to create the illusion that its been held together by guitar strings, you're immediately transported into a different kind of New York hotel experience. Its luxurious, but also to put it simply - very cool! Dark woods, striking marbles, bold brass finishes and an overall color palette of signature blue and warm golds set the aesthetic mood of the property, with surprise pops of metallic silver to remind guests there's always a dash of the rock star life in every detail of the hotels design.

Hard Rock Hotel NYC isn't just a hotel where you go to sleep, It's also a music history museum of sorts where every corner of the property holds some piece of rock royalty artifact that will amaze even the casual music history enthusiast. Want to see the actual outfits Beyonce and Jay- Z walked the Grammys red carpet in? Well you can, as they're right there when you step off the elevator. Fancy inspecting the actual suit worn by 'The Beatles' legend John Lennon? Go for it - that's in a glass case on the main level, also home to SESSIONS Restaurant & Bar. The Hard Rock Hotel's signature restaurant Sessions, is open from morning to night where they serve a delicious menu for every meal, or if pulling up a stool at the bar is more your vibe, you can grab one of the specialty music themed cocktails from Sessions Bar. Make sure you leave enough time to take your own personal tour of all the rock history memorabilia that adorns the halls of the Hard rock, as getting the inside scoop on the stories behind these musical artifacts is the best way to start or end your day at Hard Rock Hotel NYC.