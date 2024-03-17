Rock On! Your Backstage Pass Look Inside The Hard Rock Hotel NYC!
It's difficult not to at least hum a few bars of Frank Sinatra's classic song ' New York, New York' when wandering the bustling streets of arguably the most famous city in the world, New York City. If the city that never sleeps brings out the musical side of you, than the iconic Hard Rock Hotel New York, that sits just a block away from the bright lights of Times Square on 48th St is a must do visit! As Sinatra famously crooned those memorable lyrics in his ode to the city, 'I want to be a part of it, New York, New York' , there's no better place to stay to be a part of the city's music history than the Hard Rock Hotel NYC. Since its grand opening in April 2022, the Hard Rock has quickly become a must-visit destination for music enthusiasts and tourists alike, offering a unique mix of rock 'n' roll charm, and hotel luxury right in the heart of Times Square, where you can take in a Broadway theatre show, or a live music gig from one of your favorite music artists all within a stone's throw away from your hotel room.
As you make your way up one of the most eye-popping grand entry hotel staircases in manhattan designed to create the illusion that its been held together by guitar strings, you're immediately transported into a different kind of New York hotel experience. Its luxurious, but also to put it simply - very cool! Dark woods, striking marbles, bold brass finishes and an overall color palette of signature blue and warm golds set the aesthetic mood of the property, with surprise pops of metallic silver to remind guests there's always a dash of the rock star life in every detail of the hotels design.
Hard Rock Hotel NYC isn't just a hotel where you go to sleep, It's also a music history museum of sorts where every corner of the property holds some piece of rock royalty artifact that will amaze even the casual music history enthusiast. Want to see the actual outfits Beyonce and Jay- Z walked the Grammys red carpet in? Well you can, as they're right there when you step off the elevator. Fancy inspecting the actual suit worn by 'The Beatles' legend John Lennon? Go for it - that's in a glass case on the main level, also home to SESSIONS Restaurant & Bar. The Hard Rock Hotel's signature restaurant Sessions, is open from morning to night where they serve a delicious menu for every meal, or if pulling up a stool at the bar is more your vibe, you can grab one of the specialty music themed cocktails from Sessions Bar. Make sure you leave enough time to take your own personal tour of all the rock history memorabilia that adorns the halls of the Hard rock, as getting the inside scoop on the stories behind these musical artifacts is the best way to start or end your day at Hard Rock Hotel NYC.
Another huge headliner in the impressive setlist of amenities of the Hard Rock Hotel NYC is The Venue on Music Row, an incredible entertainment space with the capacity for up to 400 guests. The Venue plays host to A-list intimate musical performances as well as fashion shows, after-parties, and gala dinners for some of the city’s most sought-after big events. Having the ability to actually have performers play in the very halls that guests can stay in themselves is an especially impressive feature of the property. Imagine been able to wander downstairs from your hotel room and watch the likes of Ed Sheeran play to an intimate crowd in the basement level at The Venue on Music Row. You don't need to imagine too hard, because that's exactly what happened when Ed Sheeran performed in the space last summer when Hard Rock and Audacy partnered to bring big artists like Ed Sheeran away from the stadium setting to showcase them in the more intimate performing space that The Venue provides.
'We like to amplify guest service in all areas of the hotel' says Hard Rock Hotel NYC General manager David Salcfas, ' You can't compromise on those little details that makes each hotel guest feel special. We don't want our guests to forget their experience when they stay with us, and all our band members strive to make that happen. Those band members he is referring to are the hotel staff, but at the Hard Rock they're called 'band members' and each is armed with their own guitar-pick shaped name badge. It's just one of the many little details that sets Hard Rock apart from its competitors , that leans heavy into the unique rock star brand of the hotel.
Making your way up to the top 33rd floor of the property sits the Hard Rock Hotel's Rooftop venue RT60. The top crown jewel of the property hosts an indoor bar with wall to wall glass windows ,as well as an outside terrace that overlooks an eye-popping spectacular view of New York City. It's while sitting up here, perhaps while enjoying one of the craft cocktails or light bar bites served at RT60 ,that another famous song about New York might wander into your mind; 'New York, Concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there's nothing you can't do, now you're in New York'- as the lyrics from the hit Alicia Keys song 'Empire State of Mind' famously proclaim, and it's hard to argue with this musical sentiment when overlooking the city that never sleeps, from this spectacular view of the city from the top of Hard Rock's RT60.
