Romania's First OnlyFans Model Speaks Out Against Online Bullying And Cyber Blackmail After Hijacked Instagram Account

Every day, billions around the globe will turn on their phones and computers to access social media. Close to three billion, according to Hootsuite, might choose to access Facebook. A billion might choose TikTok, and close to 1.4 billion might choose Instagram. They do it for various reasons, from staying in touch with friends and family to finding exciting or funny content.

For Bianca Niculai, who goes online by Bia Khalifa, social media is something more. She falls into the cohort of 21% of 16 to 24-year-olds whom the Hootsuite report identifies as having work-related activities as their main reason to use social media. Her main platform? Instagram.

“It’s my main social network, the most important for me professionally and personally,” she explains. “I do other things, too. I create music, I’m on YouTube, I appear on television in Romania, and I have OnlyFans. It all connects to Instagram, and I also love the photos, the makeup, the interaction on it.”