Romeo Beckham Lusts Over Kim Turnbull's Bikini Snaps 4 Months After Breakup

Romeo Beckham is seemingly hung up on his ex. The 23-year-old gushed over former girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 24, after she shared a sultry bikini snap. Beckham took to the comments of Turnbull's Instagram post to express his renewed interest.

The DJ spilled out of a tiny blue bikini while lounging in Bali, Indonesia. In a different photo, she leaned over a counter and snapped a mirror selfie, donned in an army-green two-piece and a sideways camouflage cap. "Swipe 4 the best mangoes I’ve ever had & the tiny house in the jungle I am going to live in one day," she captioned her Thursday, October 9, photo dump. Beckham commented a melting face emoji on the Instagram carousel, but she did not reply. In September, he once again showed he was keeping tabs on his ex when he liked a photo of her behind the scenes of a car shoot with Defender.

Their most social media interaction comes just days after they were spotted at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Turnbull DJ'd on the Paddock Stage. It is unclear whether or not Beckham and Turnbull have rekindled their romance. Just last weekend, the model published an Instagram Story of a mystery woman's feet during Paris Fashion Week.

Why Did Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull Break Up?

The exes split in May after seven months together amid drama with the Beckham family. Brooklyn Beckham reportedly dated Kim, which has caused tension between the two brothers. She denied the rumors in a Monday, June 16, Instagram statement, shortly after announcing her breakup with Romeo. "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," she wrote. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative." The star continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

