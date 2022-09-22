Ron Bauer, World-Renowned Venture Capitalist, Is Training A New Generation Of Founders

In order to foster a culture of excellence, ambition, and grit, business owners and executives require a network of supportive advisors, colleagues, and mentors. One of the few truly qualified business mentors with a significant amount of experience demonstrating their expertise in their field is Ron Bauer.

Ron Bauer has more than 20 years of experience as a venture capitalist, business mentor, and author. He has built a number of thriving companies alongside some of the world's leading entrepreneurs, scientists, and academic institutions across the globe. Ron focuses on the technology, education, life sciences, and natural resources sectors.

Ron Bauer founded Theseus Capital, which teaches founders and entrepreneurs how to raise capital and go public. They have successfully used a special formula on their portfolio companies for more than 20 years. They have started dozens of companies, assisted them in obtaining funding, and supported them when they went public since they have experienced this journey as founders multiple times themselves.