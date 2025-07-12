NEWS Ron DeSantis' 'Alligator Alcatraz' Sparks Backlash Amid Donor Contract Scandal Source: Mega Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced mounting criticism over his Everglades detention facility as a key donor’s firm secured a $1.1 million contract tied to the project.

Ron DeSantis' ambitious plans for a massive detention facility dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" in the Florida Everglades have sparked controversy, drawing accusations of a possible pay-for-play scheme. The facility, expected to house up to 5,000 immigrants awaiting deportation, marks a significant political move for the Florida governor as he aims for broader ambitions after a disappointing performance in the 2024 GOP primary against Donald Trump.

Source: Mega 'Alligator Alcatraz' is a proposed immigrant detention facility.

Critics are sounding alarms over what they liken to a modern concentration camp. DeSantis and his supporters reject this comparison, labeling the facility a necessary measure located in the swampy terrain of the Everglades, which serves as a natural deterrent against escape attempts. Meanwhile, Trump and his followers have even made light of the scenario, joking about alligators eating potential escapees. An author who chronicled the history of concentration camps noted, "This facility's purpose fits the classic model: mass civilian detention without real trials targeting vulnerable groups for political gain based on ethnicity, race, religion or political affiliation rather than for crimes committed. And its existence points to serious dangers ahead for the country."

Source: Mega Critics accused Ron DeSantis of cronyism over the $1.1 million contract for 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

Adding fuel to the fire, a report from Florida Trident indicated that IRG Global Emergency Management, a newly-formed contracting company, received a $1.1 million contract to provide operational support services tied to migration efforts at the facility. Observers noted that company trucks have been spotted near "Alligator Alcatraz." Established in February, Trident reports that IRG is an offshoot of Access Restoration Services US, Inc. (ARS). Over the past three years, ARS has made substantial donations totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars to Florida Republican initiatives, including contributions to DeSantis's PAC.

Source: Mega DHS filings showed that no federal funds have been requested for 'Alligator Alcatraz.'

Democrats are flagging these connections as clear signs of favoritism. "It's clear pay for play, it's clear you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours. It's favoritism and cronyism," state Rep. Anna Eskamani told Trident. The funding for "Alligator Alcatraz" is under scrutiny as well. Court filings revealed that while DeSantis, Trump and others tout support for the project, the federal government has yet to allocate any funds. Florida has not even applied for federal financing related to the detention center. "Florida has received no federal funds, nor has it applied for federal funds related to the temporary detention center," stated a court filing from a DHS official.

Source: Mega Donald Trump has visited the facility in Florida.