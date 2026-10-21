Rory Kennedy Says Niece Kyle, Who Died at 42, 'Was a Wonder' as Mother, Educator and Sister: 'She Will Be Deeply Missed'

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Rory Kennedy paid an emotional tribute to her niece Kyle Kennedy, who died at 42, remembering her dedication to her family and her work as an educator. "Kyle was a wonder – as mother of her beautiful boys, as a daughter, a sister, a friend. And as an educator, too," the documentary filmmaker said in a statement on Tuesday, October 20. Kyle, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, died on September 21. Her death came six years after a severe spinal cord injury left her with long-term paralysis.

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Rory Remembers Her Niece's Life and Legacy

Source: MEGA Rory Kennedy described her late niece Kyle Kennedy as 'funny and fierce.'

Rory, the youngest of Robert and Ethel's 11 children, reflected on the qualities that made Kyle a cherished member of their family. The filmmaker described her niece as "funny and fierce and much beloved by all of us." "She will be deeply missed," Rory added. Kyle was the daughter of Michael LeMoyne Kennedy and Victoria Denise Gifford, making her one of Robert and Ethel's 34 grandchildren. Her father died in a skiing accident in 1997 at age 39.

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Kerry Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Kyle Kennedy

Source: MEGA Kerry Kennedy paid tribute to her late niece on Instagram, remembering her as a devoted mother and educator.

Kyle's aunt Kerry Kennedy also honored her memory in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 21, reflecting on the family's loss. "Our family is heartbroken by the loss of my dear niece Kyle Francis Kennedy. A bright light and gentle spirit, Kyle was a committed educator and devoted mother to Conor and Declan," Kerry wrote. "Our hearts are with her children, her mother Vicki, her brother Michael and sister Rory. Kyle was the daughter of my beloved late brother Michael and Vicki Gifford Kennedy. May she rest in eternal peace among the angels with her father and daughter Josephine. We love and miss you, Kyle," she continued.

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Kyle Advocated for Disability Rights After Spinal Cord Injury

Source: @KYLEKENNEDY/FACEBOOK Kyle Kennedy advocated for disability rights and testified at the Massachusetts State House about discrimination in health care.

Following a serious spinal cord injury six years before her death, Kyle became an advocate for people living with disabilities. She advocated against health care discrimination against people with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts State House. Kyle was also a mother to two sons, Conor, 12, and Declan, 10, whom she shared with her former husband, Liam Kerr. The couple married in 2012 and also welcomed a daughter, Josephine, who was Conor's twin sister. However, Josephine died just days after her birth. In addition to her sons and mother, Kyle is survived by her siblings, Michael, 43, and Rory, 38, and four nieces and nephews.

Kyle Kennedy's Career

Source: @KYLEKENNEDY/FACEBOOK Kyle Kennedy, who earned degrees from Georgetown, Pace and Harvard universities, previously worked as a Teach For America teacher