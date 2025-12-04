Rosalía Shows Off Her Toned Stomach in Crop Top During Brazil Getaway: Hot Photos
Dec. 4 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Rosalía is stopping traffic in Brazil.
The 33-year-old Spanish superstar lit up Instagram with a series of vacation pics, showing off her toned midriff in a yellow-green “Brasil” crop top paired with black-and-white striped panty shorts.
In one photo, Rosalía leaned against a balcony overlooking the sea as the wind blew through her hair, finishing the look with oversized sunglasses. Another shot had her switching things up in a plunging black top, showing off her cleavage while playfully sticking out her tongue.
The “Con Altura” singer also snapped a photo in front of Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, this time rocking a silky bottom and a leather jacket.
“BRASIL QUE FODAAAAAAAAAAAAAA💚💛🌠✨🌊🥥🤭🤭🤭,” she captioned the post.
The post comes after the singer released her fourth album, Lux (“Light” in Latin), on November 7.
The spiritual project features 15 tracks sung in 13 different languages, including Latin, Arabic and Hebrew, all centered on a deep longing for the divine.
“In the end, in an age that seems not to be the age of faith or certainty or truth, there is more need than ever for a faith, or a certainty, or a truth,” she told reporters in Mexico City.
She added that she created the album believing “an artist doubts less of his vocation when he works in the service of God than when he works in the service of him or herself.”
Like many younger Spaniards, Rosalía didn’t grow up with the dramatic evangelical conversions seen in the U.S., but she was aware of Spain’s Catholic roots as the country rapidly secularized.
Still, her project has earned huge admirers — Madonna has praised Lux, and Andrew Lloyd Webber even called it the “album of the decade.”
When asked by Billboard when she began working on it, the singer explained, “I don’t think that it’s easy to measure when something like this happens or starts. The album is heavily inspired by the world of mysticism and spirituality… That’s the seed of this project, and I don’t remember when that started.”
She went on to say the creative process was unlike anything she’s experienced.
“This album has a completely different sound than any of the projects that I’ve done before. It was a challenge for me to do a more orchestral project and learn how to use an orchestra… and say, ‘OK, that’s what’s been done. What can I do that feels personal and honest for me?’” Rosalía said. “And also the challenge of having that inspiration in classical music and trying to do something that I haven’t done before… the instrumentation is different… But also the writing, the structures, it’s very different.”