Rosalía Smulders Stuns in Her Bra and Underwear for New Campaign Ahead of Album Release: Hot Photos

Rosalía is the face of Calvin Klein's new holiday campaign. The Spanish pop star — whose fourth album, Lux, is slated to drop on November 7 — can be seen modeling black and white CK underwear sets in the hot new photos. This marks Rosalía's first-ever ad for the iconic brand.

Source: mega Rosalía stars in Calvin Klein's new holiday campaign.

Speaking to People about being selected to star in the campaign, Rosalía said, "Honestly, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do...The campaigns from CK are ICONIC, so I’m beyond excited to be part of this one." She added, "I also absolutely loved working with Carlijn Jacobs on this campaign; I adore her work!"

Source: mega A billboard displaying Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein ad in New York City in December 2024.

Source: mega Rosalía told 'People' that posing for Calvin Klein was something she 'always wanted to do.'

OK! reported last month that White named-dropped Rosalía when he was questioned about his favorite Latin artists at a red carpet event on Tuesday, October 7. "Rosa, Rosalía, I love so much, she’s wonderful. She’s flamenco," the actor gushed to Spain's Los 40 radio station. The former flames were first seen out and about together in 2023, but seemingly dated for less than a year. The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star was seen kissing his The Bear costar Molly Gordon in September 2024.

Source: mega The Spanish pop star's new album 'Lux,' is slated to drop on November 7.

Rosalía has also been romantically linked to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer. Schafer confirmed the relationship to GQ in April 2024 after there had "been so much speculation for so long." "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f-------- business!'" "It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she said, adding that while they split after just five months, she considers Rosalía "family no matter what." Schafer, 26, also referred to their friendship as "really beautiful."