Rosalía Smulders Stuns in Her Bra and Underwear for New Campaign Ahead of Album Release: Hot Photos
Nov. 4 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Rosalía is the face of Calvin Klein's new holiday campaign.
The Spanish pop star — whose fourth album, Lux, is slated to drop on November 7 — can be seen modeling black and white CK underwear sets in the hot new photos.
This marks Rosalía's first-ever ad for the iconic brand.
Speaking to People about being selected to star in the campaign, Rosalía said, "Honestly, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do...The campaigns from CK are ICONIC, so I’m beyond excited to be part of this one."
She added, "I also absolutely loved working with Carlijn Jacobs on this campaign; I adore her work!"
The 33-year-old "Con Altura" singer's ex-boyfriend Jeremy Allen White has previously starred in multiple Calvin Klein campaigns, too.
The Bear star, 34, has stripped down for the brand on three occasions so far.
Other notable celebrities who have posed for the American label recently include Bad Bunny, Greta Lee, Idris Elba, Kendall Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, and Cara Delevingne.
OK! reported last month that White named-dropped Rosalía when he was questioned about his favorite Latin artists at a red carpet event on Tuesday, October 7.
"Rosa, Rosalía, I love so much, she’s wonderful. She’s flamenco," the actor gushed to Spain's Los 40 radio station.
The former flames were first seen out and about together in 2023, but seemingly dated for less than a year. The Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere star was seen kissing his The Bear costar Molly Gordon in September 2024.
Rosalía has also been romantically linked to Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer.
Schafer confirmed the relationship to GQ in April 2024 after there had "been so much speculation for so long."
"Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f-------- business!'"
"It’s something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too,” she said, adding that while they split after just five months, she considers Rosalía "family no matter what."
Schafer, 26, also referred to their friendship as "really beautiful."
Rosalía's upcoming album has been receiving critical praise from various outlets in the lead up to its release. According to NPR, who calls her "an artist always ahead of her time," she sings in 13 different languages on Lux.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre of NPR writes, "Lux sounds like it was made by an artist who comes from everywhere, experiencing the whole world simultaneously."